Environment

Strong Cold Front Will Bring Heavy Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds, Drenching Rain

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago

A strong cold front will slice through the summertime heat and humidity that has taken a hold of the region, bringing heavy thunderstorms.

Showers and storms will arrive overnight Sunday, June 26 into Monday, June 27, and continue into Monday evening.

Sunday will be sunny and warm, with the high temperature in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees and high humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase from west to east Sunday night

"Showers and thunderstorms ahead of this front may start to arrive across western Pennsylvania and western New York by later in the day on Sunday, then spread farther east Sunday night," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman .

Some of the storms could produce drenching rain and wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Monday won't be as warm, with showers at times throughout the day into the early evening and more scattered storms. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

New rainfall amounts of up to about a half of an inch of rain are possible, the National Weather Service says.

Precipitation will taper off by early Monday evening, followed by clearing overnight into Tuesday, June 28, which will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Look for sunny skies on Wednesday, June 29, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

