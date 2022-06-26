ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Beach Hazards Statement issued for lakeshore counties

By Courtney Shaw
 3 days ago
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Sunday evening for multiple counties.

Ashtabula County will be under a Beach Hazards Statement from 11 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

Lorain, Lake and Cuyahoga counties will be under a Beach Hazards Statement from 9 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

A high risk of rip currents is expected.

No one should swim during this time.

