Get a look at White Bird: A Wonder Story, the next chapter from the best-selling author of Wonder. White Bird: A Wonder Story follows Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled ever since he was expelled from his former school. To help Julian, his grandmother (Helen Mirren) reveals her story of courage: during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from danger. They find first love, while the boy's mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland and Christopher Robin), White Bird: A Wonder Story arrives in theaters on October 14, 2022. The coming-of-age film also stars Ariella Glaser, and Orlando Schwerdt.

