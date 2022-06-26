'I'll take no part in pretend referendum' - Douglas Ross

Orkney will host the first of the UK Government’s Islands Forum meetings, which aim to bring island communities from around the UK together to communicate with ministers.Michael Gove will chair the meeting in September, with representatives from island communities from Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales invited.Devolved administrations will also be given a role in the forum, with ministers from Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast invited.The UK Government says island communities face common challenges in areas such as connectivity, infrastructure, and depopulation.Mr Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary said: “Island communities contribute a huge amount to the UK and often face common challenges.“Our...
