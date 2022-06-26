ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'll take no part in pretend referendum' - Douglas Ross

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scottish Conservative leader says he will take no part in...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon meets Queen a day after announcing indyref2 plans

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has met with the Queen – less than 24 hours after unveiling plans for a second Scottish independence referendum.The monarch, 96, held an audience with the Scottish First Minister, as well as one with Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone.The meetings took place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where the Queen is staying for Holyrood week, during which the royal family traditionally carries out a number of engagements in Scotland.The meetings were in private, with no details of the conversations revealed.Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen had received both the Presiding Officer and the First Minister.SNP policy is to retain the Queen as head of state if Scotland becomes independent.Speaking ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon praised the “life and service of an extraordinary woman” as she paid tribute to the Queen. Read More Trump ordered armed supporters to Capitol, lunged for steering wheelMetropolitan Police placed under special measures by watchdog
POLITICS
BBC

Independence should follow majority vote - Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland should become independent if the SNP won a majority of votes in a UK election, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The first minister wants a referendum in 2023, and is pushing for the Supreme Court to rule on whether Holyrood can legislate for such a vote to take place. If...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon: Lawful indyref2 contrasts with PM’s ‘law breaking’ on protocol

Nicola Sturgeon has contrasted her desire for a “lawful” second vote on Scottish independence with the Prime Minister “breaking the law” by reneging on the Northern Ireland Protocol.The Scottish First Minister said this highlights the “difference” between herself and Boris Johnson “on the big matters of the constitution”.The comments came the day after Ms Sturgeon outlined plans to hold a second vote on Scottish independence on October 19, 2023.With the UK Government refusing to grant consent for such a ballot to be held, Ms Sturgeon is asking Supreme Court judges to rule if Holyrood can hold a referendum without the...
POLITICS
BBC

Dame Deborah James: Cancer campaigner dies aged 40

The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
CANCER
The Independent

Labour accuses Gove of acting like ‘Grant Shapps tribute act’ by ignoring looming storm for councils

Labour’s Lisa Nandy will accuse levelling up secretary Michael Gove of behaving like “a Grant Shapps tribute act” as she warns the government is putting its head in the sand over the crisis facing essential public services.Ms Nandy will on Wednesday warn that there is “a perfect storm looming on the horizon” as local councils struggle to cope with the cost pressures imposed by high inflation.Her comments come after the Local Government Association warned of cuts to services such as bin collections, pothole repairs and adult care as soaring energy prices and inflation drain £3.6bn from annual budgets over the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Theresa’s revenge: Ex-PM savages Boris Johnson's 'illegal and ineffective' Northern Ireland Bill warning him the EU won’t bother negotiating because they don’t think he will survive in No10 amid fresh attempts to unseat him

Theresa May gave successor Boris Johnson a political pummelling last night as she tore into his plans to override parts of the Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland. Mrs May, who was defenestrated by Tories loyal to Mr Johnson in 2019 over her attempts to do a deal with Brussels, served her revenge ice cold as she tore into his proposals in the Commons.
POLITICS
BBC

Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says Sturgeon

Scotland could become independent if the SNP won a majority of votes in a UK election, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The first minister wants a referendum in 2023, and is pushing for the Supreme Court to rule on a bill to set this up. If this does not happen, she...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Queen arrives in Edinburgh for historic Ceremony of the Keys at Holyrood

The Queen has arrived at her official residence in Scotland to open a week of traditional events north of the border starting with an ancient ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public engagements due to mobility issues, was in the Scottish capital for the historic Ceremony of the Keys – the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the royals.Dressed in a powder blue silk wool coat and dress by Stewart Parvin, paired with a hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, the Queen was symbolically offered the keys to the city by Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert...
MUSIC
BBC

Scottish independence: 19 October 2023 proposed as date for referendum

Scotland's first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on independence. Nicola Sturgeon said the question would be the same as in the last referendum in 2014: "Should Scotland be an independent country?". Ms Sturgeon has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Six years on, the cold reality of Brexit is hitting Britain

Reading about Brexit and its emerging realities on the sixth anniversary of the UK voting to leave the EU (Brexit is making cost of living crisis worse, new study claims, 22 June), I was reminded of the Hans Christian Andersen story The Emperor’s New Clothes. Here, the weavers persisted with the lie that they were creating the most fantastic set of clothes for the emperor. He believed them, despite the fact that there was no evidence of their existence. So certain was he of this false narrative that he led a public procession celebrating their wearing, only for a child to say: “He’s got nothing on.”
U.K.
International Business Times

Scottish Government Seeks Independence Vote In Oct. 2023

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans on Tuesday for a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence in October next year, vowing to take legal action to ensure a vote if the British government tried to block it. Sturgeon spoke as the Scottish government, which is led by...
POLITICS
BBC

First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 28 June

The twentieth FMQs of 2022 comes to a close. Thanks for following - join us again next week. The Senedd will once again be lit tonight in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people. 'Rural Fuel Duty Relief...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour’s London mayor calls for return to EU single market

London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan has called for the party to push for a return to the EU single market, describing Brexit as “the biggest piece of self-inflicted harm ever done to a country”.Mr Khan’s comments put him at odds with party leader Sir Kier Starmer, who has said he wants to “make Brexit work”, but is not advocating rejoining the single market, which the UK left in 2021.It comes after frontbencher Anna McMorrin was reprimanded for telling a private meeting that she hoped the UK could re-enter the single market if Labour won office.During a State of London debate...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Queen to attend Armed Forces act of loyalty parade in Edinburgh on Tuesday

The Queen will attend an armed forces act of loyalty parade in Edinburgh on Tuesday.She will join the Armed Forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse as they mark her platinum jubilee in Scotland.There will be a parade and presentation of the key for Edinburgh Castle in the gardens of the palace.The army, navy and the air force will be represented at the service and a royal salute will take place as the Queen arrives in the gardens.Lord Lyon, King of Arms, will then present three senior representatives from the services to the Queen.They will be joined by three cadets, representing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

NHS staff having to say sorry for failed system, says Scottish doctor

NHS staff are increasingly having to apologise for "system-wide failings" which are letting patients down, a leading doctor claims. The outgoing chairman of BMA Scotland, Dr Lewis Morrison, will highlight the burden on health care staff during his farewell address later. He will urge ministers to "stop asking doctors to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Orkney to host first UK-wide Islands Forum meeting

Orkney will host the first of the UK Government’s Islands Forum meetings, which aim to bring island communities from around the UK together to communicate with ministers.Michael Gove will chair the meeting in September, with representatives from island communities from Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales invited.Devolved administrations will also be given a role in the forum, with ministers from Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast invited.The UK Government says island communities face common challenges in areas such as connectivity, infrastructure, and depopulation.Mr Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary said: “Island communities contribute a huge amount to the UK and often face common challenges.“Our...
U.K.

