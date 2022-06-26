ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER- Hot, BUT, Storms Move In This Afternoon

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves southward from Kentucky. Some storms could be strong to severe with high winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 102. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

The post WEATHER- Hot, BUT, Storms Move In This Afternoon appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC- July 4th Weekend Road Construction Suspended

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE July 4 Travelers in Tennessee Won't be Delayed by Construction Lane Closures Halted for Independence Day Holiday Monday, June 27, 2022 | 09:57am NASHVILLE – Road construction won't slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday.  The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane […]
Wilson County Source

Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 21, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville Metro area and surrounding communities through midnight Tuesday night. This includes the following counties: Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Williamson, Maury, […]
smokeybarn.com

Are Fireworks Covered Under The Burn Ban? What You Need To Know

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have received many messages regarding fireworks and the current burn ban so Smokey Barn News reached out to the Robertson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). According to EMA, the burn ban rules, which are set by the Tennessee Division Of Forestry, do NOT include fireworks.
progressivegrocer.com

Food City Opens New Store in Tennessee

Food City is welcoming shoppers to a new store in East Ridge, Tenn., as part of its expansion in that state. The 54,000-plus-square-foot location opened last week in the town east of Chattanooga and just north of the Georgia state line. The recently constructed store at 3636 Ringgold Road is...
Wilson County Source

While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not

Middle Tennessee Electric President and CEO Chris Jones praised the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) reliability as a major heat wave continues to engulf the area. "You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service," […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nurse, clogger wins state pageant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee Children's Hospital nurse won the Miss Tennessee Volunteer pageant after only competing in two other pageants. "Everything's still a whirlwind," Miss Tennessee Volunteer Paige Clark said, "I have a new responsibility of being Miss Tennessee Volunteer. So trying to navigate that with work and school it's just all new, but it's also very exciting."
KNOXVILLE, TN
