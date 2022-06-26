ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Showers moving out; another dry stretch on the way!

By Amber Hardwick
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe finally saw steady showers and thunderstorms across central Indiana last night. Rain totals in general have been below 0.50” in our area. The overnight thunderstorm activity did not put a large dent in the rainfall deficit, it was the first time Indianapolis had any...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

