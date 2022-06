Firefox 102 has just been released by the Mozilla Foundation. One major Linux-specific change is the addition of GeoClue geolocation support, as well as a new PDF viewer. Firefox 102's major enhancement for Linux is its support for the GeoClue service. GeoClue is a Linux-specific service for the D-bus message service that allows programs running on the same machine to communicate with each other. GeoClue is a service that approximates a user's location and allows apps that use geolocation to function, such as mapping apps.

COMPUTERS ・ 19 HOURS AGO