Victim identified in Petersburg double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting incident in Petersburg on Saturday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Savage Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found two victims, a man and a woman, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

According to police, both victims were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

The male victim — now identified as 20-year-old Keon Lewis of Richmond — died as a result of his injuries.

Petersburg Police are currently investigating the incident.

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler , 8News)

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or submit a tip by downloading the P3Tips mobile app . Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

