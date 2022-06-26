ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Victim identified in Petersburg double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rLiy_0gMYJGe800

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting incident in Petersburg on Saturday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Savage Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found two victims, a man and a woman, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWm0i_0gMYJGe800
(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

According to police, both victims were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Man hospitalized in shooting, Hopewell Police investigating

The male victim — now identified as 20-year-old Keon Lewis of Richmond — died as a result of his injuries.

Petersburg Police are currently investigating the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9xU4_0gMYJGe800
(Photo: Nicole Dantzler , 8News)

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or submit a tip by downloading the P3Tips mobile app . Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Officers find shooting victim near Richmond church

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating an early morning shooting in the northside. They found a man with a gunshot wound near St. John’s Baptist Church on North Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday. Officers said he had been shot in the parking lot of the Lincoln Mews Apartments and then walked to the church, which is less than half a mile away.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hopewell Police#Petersburg Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Police investigate after shooting injures man in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that injured one man early Saturday morning. On June 25, just before 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South 15th Avenue on reports of shots fired and began canvassing the area. While canvassing, officers learned a...
HOPEWELL, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy