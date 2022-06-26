ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

A beautiful end to the weekend

By Hannah Messier
kyoutv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Sunday is looking spectacular thanks to high-pressure building across Eastern Iowa! We’re...

www.kyoutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

Another heat wave moves in

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was another picture-perfect summer day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Tonight’s lows will cool into the mid-60s across the region. Even though sunshine will continue Wednesday, the heat will also return. Wednesday and Thursday’s highs...
IOWA STATE
kyoutv.com

Sunshine continues, but heat will return by the mid-week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was a lovely start to the work week across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight temperatures will cool into the mid-60s with a mostly clear sky. Tuesday also looks spectacular, with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.
OTTUMWA, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ottumwa, IA
KCCI.com

'Train has the right of way': A look at train accidents in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After Monday'sfatal Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, KCCI looked into the number of accidents at railroad crossings in Iowa. A motorist is supposed to yield at the train tracks. Train has the right of way." In Iowa, there are 4,150 railroad crossings. Of that number,...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Awards Iowa Health Grant Program $2.45 Million

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Reynolds is awarding the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program $2.45 Million. "In recognition that the health care field remains at the top of the list of Iowa’s current job openings, today’s announcement represents an innovative opportunity to build and train our future healthcare workforce," says Governor Reynolds.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Roadside Emergency Calls Up Heavily Due to Gas Prices

As the normally-busy 4th of July holiday weekend approaches, for a lot of people, the price of gas is affecting whether or not they even hit the road to go anywhere. But for those that do, it's even affecting how long they try to go without filling up the tank. It's not just stubborn husbands thinking "we'll be fine", either.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
hot1047.com

[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy