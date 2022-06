“Since its inception, NVMe has been revolutionizing the data storage industry with orders of magnitude higher levels of performance at increasing cost-effectiveness. But the problem is that traditional approaches to data storage are not a good match for NVMe’s performance capabilities and cost-effectiveness,” Kirzner said. NVMe is the storage access and transport protocol for flash and SSDs. “[Many data centers] were designed for spinning disks and are based upon a monolithic centralized controller-based architecture which results in lower performance and higher cost and complexity. And traditional software-defined storage systems . . . struggle to deliver even a fraction of the performance and cost-effectiveness that’s possible now with flash storage.”

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO