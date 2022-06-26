Edgefield one of 10 safest cities in South Carolina of 2022

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) — Edgefield, South Carolina is one of the safest cities in South Carolina for 2022.

In a report from SafeWise , the town came in at number 1.

The group says that 61 cities met the criteria to be considered for the 2022 list.

St. Louis, Memphis, and Richmond, Virginia were the top three most dangerous cities.

