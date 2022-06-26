ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield, SC

Edgefield one of 10 safest cities in South Carolina of 2022

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgXS1_0gMYItfK00

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) — Edgefield, South Carolina is one of the safest cities in South Carolina for 2022.

In a report from SafeWise , the town came in at number 1.

The group says that 61 cities met the criteria to be considered for the 2022 list.

St. Louis, Memphis, and Richmond, Virginia were the top three most dangerous cities.

More information about the survey is here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 4

Related
greenvillejournal.com

First new state park in nearly 20 years has strong Greenville ties

For Greenville landscape architect Holley Owings, there was almost an inevitability to how well plans for the state’s first new park in nearly 20 years came together as part of the new Black River Initiative. “It’s really cool to be part of a project where so many things fell...
downbeach.com

Donald Long Discusses News in South Carolina Politics

Donald Long of Spartanburg, SC is co-owner of Management Advisory Group International, Inc with his wife, Carolyn Long also of Spartanburg, SC. In the article below, Donald Long discusses South Carolina political news. Additional contributions in the article from Carolyn Long. As one of the first colonized regions of the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WJBF

SC Rep. Krystle Matthews responds to controversial call with inmate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One day after News 2 obtained audio of a South Carolina Representative making controversial comments during a call with an inmate at a Greenville correctional facility, Krystle Matthews is defending her actions. Matthews said that she did not know she was speaking with an inmate. According to Matthews, she received a […]
U.S. POLITICS
WBTW News13

Weaver wins Republican nomination for South Carolina education leader

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent. Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday. Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Edgefield, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

SC's strongest earthquake in 8 years rocks Columbia area

COLUMBIA — Columbia-area residents were awakened early June 26 by South Carolina's strongest earthquake since 2014. A 3.4 magnitude quake, centered just outside Elgin in Kershaw County, rumbled through the Midlands at 1:30 a.m. for several seconds and was strong enough to rattle walls, floors and furniture inside homes. Four smaller aftershocks followed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safewise#Nexstar Media Inc
WRAL News

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake in SC felt as far north as Charlotte

Kershaw County, S.C. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina, with some in North Carolina feeling the shaking. A WCNC report notes that the earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia. Impacts were felt as far north as Charlotte and as far south as Augusta, Georgia. More than 2,000 reports surrounding the earthquake have come in to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Bat tests positive for rabies in Aiken County

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bat found near Old Nail Road in Jackson has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time, but a cat was exposed and will be quarantined. The bat was submitted to a state lab for testing on Friday...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wach.com

3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Sunday morning in South Carolina

LUGOFF-ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m. is the 33rd and strongest quake to hit northeast of Columbia since Christmas 2021. People have reported feeling the earthquake from Aiken to Florence, SC and Charlotte, NC. There were two other earthquakes part of this swarm...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

The beginning of Clarks Hill Lake was ‘a huge undertaking’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thurmond Dam has over 70 years of history in our area. Work started in 1946, and about eight years later we got the final product we know and love. Six months after finishing, we ended up with Clarks Hill Lake. What happened in between that time...
AUGUSTA, GA
SCDNReports

Coroner IDs Alligator Attack Victim in South Carolina

Coroner IDs South Carolina Alligator Attack VictimSCDN Archives. The coroner has identified the South Carolina man who died after an alligator attack at a South Carolina golf and yacht community. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden named the victim at MIchael Burstein, 75, a resident of the community. Mr. Burstein died of drowning during the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJBF

SC Rep calls for “secret sleepers” to infiltrate GOP

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, the Representative says democrats need to run for Republican seats in state elections to improve their chances. The call was placed back on February 15th to David Solomon […]
U.S. POLITICS
News19 WLTX

Miss South Carolina crowned in Columbia at Saturday pageant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The next generation of Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen have been named following a pageant held Saturday night in Columbia. Before a cheering crowd, Socastee-native and University of South Carolina student Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 at the Township Auditorium.
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Enabling Veterans in South Carolina to live their best lives

In 2020, Maj. General (Ret.) William F. Grimsley became South Carolina's first Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs. From the beginning, Grimsley and his staff have defined the purpose of the new Department of Veterans’ Affairs as leading and enabling “a state-wide coalition of partners to create and sustain an environment in which Veterans and their families can thrive as valued and contributing members of the South Carolina community and the Nation.”
POLITICS
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy