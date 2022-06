Much needed rainfall is in the forecast over the Palmetto state this week, and periods of heavy rain could pose the risk for flash flooding. In the latest drought monitor released by the United States Department of Agriculture on Thursday, June 23, most of South Carolina was classified as under abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. Over the southern tip of the Low County, in Jasper and Beaufort counties, conditions were more serious, and the region was classified as under a severe drought.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO