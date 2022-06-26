RAINFALL REPORTS: Rain totals from June 25th

Two rounds of showers and storms pushed through Central Illinois on Saturday. Here’s the event reports from both batches of rain in the region from viewers and through the CoCoRaHS reporting system.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Reports also may indicate 24 hour totals if an observer did not report the full 48 hour total from Friday Night.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here .

HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE .

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville 0.0″

Champaign County:

Lake of the Woods – 1.08″

Mahomet – 1.02″

Ivesdale – 0.9″

Fisher – 0.9″

Champaign – 0.83″

Urbana – 0.76″

Savoy – 0.75″

Tolono – 0.75″

Fisher – 0.68″

Sidney – 0.55″

Homer – 0.48″

Christian County:

Kincaid – 2.32″

Morrisonville – 1.52″

Clark County :

Coles County:

Charleston – 1.6″

Lake Paradise – 1.3″

Hutton – 1.07″

Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.78″

Cumberland County:

Sigel – 1.3″

De Witt County :

Clinton – 2.2″

Farmer City – 1.5″

Douglas County :

Arcola – 1.1″

Newman – 0.8″

Tuscola – 0.46″

Edgar County:

Brocton – 1″

Paris – 1″

Effingham County:

Effingham – 0.9″

Teutopolis – 0.8″



Fayette County:

Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.0″

Sibley – 0.5″

Iroquois County:

Buckley – 0.50″

Gilman – 0.5″

Ashkum – 0.39″

Crescent City – 0.37″

Cissna Park – 0.32″

Jasper County:

Hunt City – 0.88″

Livingston County:

Streator – 0.68″

Emington – 0.50″

Chatsworth – 0.48″

Logan County:

Beason – 1.58″

Mount Pulaski – 1.50″

Lincoln – 1.35″

Emden – 1.30″

New Holland – 1.19″

Macoupin County:

Girard – 1.60″

Macon County:

Niantic – 1.57″

Warrensburg – 1.46″

McLean County:

Bloomington – 2.68″

Normal – 2.37″

Le Roy – 2.09″

Bellflower – 1.68″

Menard County:

Petersburg – 0.21″

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:

Murrayville – 0.54″

Jacksonville – 0.11″

Moultrie County:

Sullivan – 1.0″

Arthur – 0.40″

Lovington – 0.16″

Piatt County:

Monticello – 1.61″

Cisco – 1.5″

Cerro Gordo – 1.11″

Allerton Park – 0.98″

Mansfield – 0.95″

Sangamon County:

Pawnee – 3.25″

Auburn – 2.5″

Riverton – 0.97″

Springfield – 0.77″

NW Springfield – 0.38″

Shelby County:

Stewardson – 1.0″

Shelbyville – 0.90″

Cowden – 0.20″

Vermilion County:

Danville – 0.97″

Westville – 0.75″

Fithian – 0.56″

Fairmount – 0.5″

Bismarck – 0.39″

Hoopeston – 0.35″

Georgetown – 0.30″

Royal – 0.27″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.75″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.53″

Vermillion County:

Warren County:

