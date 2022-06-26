Levi’s, Frame, Good American and More React to Fall of Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article.

Denim brands are using their social media platforms to share how they plan to help protect reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

The ruling ended 50 years of federal abortion rights, now leaving it up to individual states to decide their stance on abortion. Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota have already banned the medical procedure.

With the message, “we can get through this together,” women-led Good American turned to Instagram to share resources for its 2.2 million followers and outline the consequences of the ruling. The brand wrote that in the absence of access to safe medical abortions, it will be hard for families to escape poverty, while derailing education, career and life plans and causing health risks.

In an Instagram post, Los Angeles-based retailer Fred Segal said the ruling set back a fight the “country has been torn over for decades.”

“As a company made up of individuals who strongly believe in the rights of choice and body autonomy, we believe in using our platform to uphold what is right. As people, and as a brand, we will support however we can. We hope to be a place to uplift voices, share resources and come together to encourage us all to continue the fight for safety and basic human rights ,” the retailer stated.

Citizens of Humanity said it is “incredibly saddened” by the ruling and shared organizations and resources working to protect reproductive rights in its Instagram Stories. The brand linked to ways to donate to Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the National Women’s Law Center and more. The message was echoed on Instagram by its sister brands Agolde and Goldsign.

“Your body, your choice” led Madewell’s message on Instagram. “We firmly believe that everyone should have access to comprehensive reproductive care. So we’re taking action,” it said.

Madewell is among the 230 companies that signed the “Don’t Ban Equality ” statement, which outlines restrictive reproductive rights policies’ economic impacts on individuals, businesses, and state economies. The brand is also providing support to the ACLU and its efforts to defend abortion rights.

On LinkedIn, premium lifestyle brand Frame reaffirmed its support for equal rights and body autonomy.

“We believe it is essential for everyone to have access to necessary healthcare. In an industry where women make up a majority of the total workforce, it is our responsibility to protect the health and well-being of our employees,” it said.

Earlier this month, the brand announced travel reimbursement for all U.S. employees seeking access to medical assistance not available in their home state, including reproductive healthcare such as abortion procedures.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) followed up the statement it released seven weeks ago when a draft opinion suggesting the court was preparing to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling was leaked.

“We stand strongly against any actions that hinder the health and well-being of our employees, which means opposing any steps to restrict access to the full range of reproductive health care, including abortion,” it wrote on its Unzipped blog. “Protection of reproductive rights is a critical business issue impacting our workforce, our economy, and progress toward gender and racial equity.”

Along with signing the “Don’t Ban Equality” statement, LS&Co.’s current employee benefits plan includes eligibility for reimbursement for healthcare-related travel expenses for services not available in their state, including those related to reproductive health care and abortion. A process is also in place for part-time hourly workers and employees not part of the benefits plan to seek reimbursement.

Additionally, the Levi Strauss Foundation is providing grants to the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is leading the national legal effort to preserve reproductive rights, as well as organizations providing direct assistance to impacted individuals and communities, including Afiya Center and ARC-Southwest.