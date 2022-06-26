GMC Weekend - June 26, 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach has amended its fireworks rules ahead of the Fourth of July. The rule was amended to comply with state law, according to the city. The rule allows fireworks between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on private property with permission from the property owner. Fireworks will be allowed on […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — WPDE ABC 15 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive next week!. We'll be out at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and the Magnolia Mall in Florence from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, July 6th.
A group of F-16 fighter jets and C-17 cargo planes will fly along the South Carolina coast as part of the 13th annual Salute From the Shore on the Fourth of July. The annual flyover along the coast is thanks to the nonprofit Salute From the Shore, which was founded for the purpose of honoring the armed forced on Independence Day.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina law regarding fireworks regulation recently changed and the City of Myrtle Beach has updated its ordinance to comply. The city's new rule allows fireworks on private property with limits on time and manner.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach officials are considering a “mass notification” system that people can sign up for, voluntarily, to get information like weather, human-caused events, infrastructure failures, power outages, special events and cyber security threats. They can also send out notifications just to city...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An endangered teenager that was missing near Conway has been found safe. He was originally reported missing around 8:24 a.m. and was found safe at 8:40 a.m., according to the Horry County Police Dept. Shepell Cunningham was considered endangered due to medical conditions requiring medication.
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A 17-year-old from Myrtle Beach died in a wreck in Brunswick County on Sunday. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 17. Officials say a 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by a 16-year-old “was traveling at...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders are trying to build a future with less flooding. People got the opportunity to learn more about those plans in the Bucksport community Monday night. Horry County officials met with community members that have been dealing with flooding for years. Some...
New parking meter rates go into effect in Myrtle Beach this Friday. New rates are as follows:. Where the old rate was $1.50 an hour for parking, the new rate is $2 per hour. Where the rate was either $1.75 or $2 per hour for parking, the new rate is $3 per hour.
Crazy story out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, recently. And I only mention this because, first off, it's a pretty tragic incident, and also, I know many Berkshire County residents, like myself, count Myrtle Beach as one of their favorite vacation destinations. CNN reports that according to Horry County Police,...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents headed back to the polls to vote in a handful of runoff elections on Tuesday. A runoff happens when neither candidate wins the majority of the vote which is determined by dividing the total number of votes by two and adding one. The...
A North Myrtle Beach woman is headed to Pennsylvania this fall to continue her love for pageantry at age 63. Dreisa Jordan Sherrill, Ms. South Carolina Senior America 2022, is preparing to compete for the national title of Ms. Senior America in September. Equipped with her vocal and dance skills, congeniality and experience in all aspects of pageantry, Sherrill hopes to show the judges “the best me I can be.”
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you close the bedroom door when you go to bed?. Firefighters say it’s extremely important to close the door before you go to sleep. It just could save your life. Horry County Schools student Colin Flanagan made a project for the Horry...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The long-anticipated plastic bag ban in the city of North Myrtle Beach may very well not be a complete ban on film plastic bags. This comes after city leaders call for a special meeting days before the July 1 date for the ban which was approved roughly 3 years ago.
The Annual South Carolina Humanities Festival began in 1993 to educate communities throughout South Carolina by honoring and celebrating its heritage and culture. It has been held in 20 different communities throughout the state. The festival is set for Aug. 19-20 in Horry County. Festival attendees can expect a Community...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews have an outside fire under control in Myrtle Beach Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 501. Officials added the fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a person wanted following a chase Monday evening with someone driving a stolen car on Highway 76 near the Florence Regional Airport, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The chase ended in a wreck and a manhunt is underway for...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday around 4:30 am the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by a 16-year-old male from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on US 17 in Brunswick County. Police say the car was traveling at a...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed in the area of 1301 River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach after a motorcycle and car crashed Tuesday night. The motorcyclist in the incident died as a result of their injuries from the crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Police believe a 16-year-old boy was impaired when he crashed his car, became airborne and killed a 17-year-old from Myrtle Beach. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash involving a 2022 Dodge Challenger on Sunday in Brunswick County. Troopers...
