Illinois State

"Thanks for giving white life an edge," Illinois Republican says to Trump

By Sarah K Burris
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) is being targeted for a comment she made Saturday night at a rally for Donald Trump.

Miller told the crowd how thankful she was for Trump appointing three Supreme Court justices that ensured the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. What followed, however, left people questioning whether she revealed herself to be a white supremacist or it was an accidental slip.

"President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America. I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday," she said.

She is up against Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) in a GOP primary on Tuesday.

Douglas Shadix
2d ago

She did not say that!!! She was offering praise to SCOTUS for their decision on "right to life" she was just brought out on stage and you could see that she was a little flustered and her tang got tongled up.

Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
Donald Trump
Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

