ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Lawn mower recall: This popular mower can catch fire just sitting in your garage

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7alU_0gMYHuaG00

You should stop immediately if you’re about to mow your lawn using a Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower. The device is part of a new MTD Products lawn mower recall and it poses a serious fire risk.

The product can be stored vertically, as seen in one of the images below. However, placing the lawn mowers in that position can lead to fuel leaking out of the tank. In turn, this can lead to accidental fires, which is why the company has recalled about 1,774 units.

MTD Products lawn mower recall

MTD Products issued a voluntary recall of the product under the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) Fast Track Recall process. The announcement is available at this link. Fast Track recalls are actions that firms initiate, committing to work with the CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy.

MTD sold about 1,774 Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers from January 2022 through March 2022. They cost about $410 each. The lawn mowers were available nationwide from Menards and various other hardware stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZVQW_0gMYHuaG00
MTD Products lawn mower recall: Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower. Image source: MTD Products via CPSC

The products in the recall have model number TB220BXP SpaceSavr™ (12AVU2V3B66) printed on the white model plate on the rear door. The lawn mowers in the recall come in black, with the name Troy-Bilt on the engine shroud and on the bagger.

MTD says it has not received any reports of accidental injuries so far.

What you should do

If you own a lawn mower from the recall, you should stop using it immediately. The company urges customers to store the mower horizontally rather than vertically. This should prevent fuel leaks and reduce the risk of fire.

MTD also advises buyers to contact the store where they purchased the Troy-Bilt mower to receive a full refund. That’s the only remedy available right now. There’s no option to repair the fuel container to prevent leaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SU4ZU_0gMYHuaG00
MTD Products lawn mower recall: Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower in vertical position. Image source: MTD Products via CPSC

You should ensure that you read the full lawn mower recall announcement on the CPSC website. It contains contact information for MTD Products in case you need to reach out to the company. You’ll find the same recall report on the company’s website at this link.

Other recalled home products that might be dangerous

Speaking of home devices and products that can harm users, buyers should also be aware of the recent Generac pressure washer recall. The washer can start on its own and generate carbon monoxide while they’re in storage. This can lead to accidental poisoning with carbon monoxide gas, which can be deadly.

As for accidental burns, there’s a recall in place for certain coffee cups that can break as you pour hot liquid into them and cause injuries.

Comments / 39

Uncle Fester 60
2d ago

gas mowers arent meant to be stored on a wall! If you keep them on a level surface & dont store them when hot You shouldnt have any problems

Reply
26
Rick Ashby
2d ago

Too bad we can’t recall our government as easy as companies do recalls

Reply(6)
40
Monte Schmidt
2d ago

Any gas mower will leak if stored like that leave it on its wheels brain dead people

Reply
15
Related
BGR.com

Recall alert: Check your kitchen for these coffee cups that could burn you

If you bought or received new coffee cups in the past few years, you’d better check if they’re 15-ounce models from Moderne Glass Company. The company issued a recall for a type of coffee cup that can crack or break when in contact with hot water. As a result, coffee fans using these cups risk accidental burn injuries. The cups can break as you pour hot liquid into them, increasing the risk of injury.
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Handyman

More Than One Million Breaker Boxes Recalled Because of Fire Hazard

More than one million breaker boxes have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada because of a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced June 16. Schneider Electric recalled the Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers due to the load center overheating, posing the threat of “thermal burn and fire hazards,” according to the company’s press release.
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers#Fast Track#The Recall#The Lawn#Troy Bilt Spacesavr#Mtd Products#Cpsc#Menards
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
heavenofanimals.com

Homeless Dog Finds Car Door Open And Immediately Jumps In

When Bill Shaver went fishing, he had no idea that his life would be changed forever when he met his new rescue dog. Bill was driving back to Missouri after spending time fishing in Arkansas when he decided to stop at a rest stop. He chose to leave the car...
ARKANSAS STATE
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Bathtub

Before you can take a relaxing bubble bath, you need to clean the bathtub! Here’s a handy step-by-step guide to routine cleaning, plus tricks for dealing with more stubborn stains. With a little elbow grease and some help from our favorite products, your tub will sparkle—no matter how long you’ve neglected it!
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Summer Is Here. Lower Your Electric Bill With These Air Conditioning Tips

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Summer is the time of year for vacations and barbecue cook-outs, but it also brings sweltering temperatures that might have you running to turn down the thermostat. Because of this, you'll probably notice your electric bill beginning to skyrocket. With higher energy prices and increased concerns about blackouts in many parts of the US, this is even more of a concern.
HOME & GARDEN
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

BGR.com

328K+
Followers
9K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy