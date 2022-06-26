Lawn mower recall: This popular mower can catch fire just sitting in your garage

You should stop immediately if you’re about to mow your lawn using a Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower. The device is part of a new MTD Products lawn mower recall and it poses a serious fire risk.

The product can be stored vertically, as seen in one of the images below. However, placing the lawn mowers in that position can lead to fuel leaking out of the tank. In turn, this can lead to accidental fires, which is why the company has recalled about 1,774 units.

MTD Products lawn mower recall

MTD Products issued a voluntary recall of the product under the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) Fast Track Recall process. The announcement is available at this link. Fast Track recalls are actions that firms initiate, committing to work with the CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy.

MTD sold about 1,774 Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers from January 2022 through March 2022. They cost about $410 each. The lawn mowers were available nationwide from Menards and various other hardware stores.

MTD Products lawn mower recall: Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower. Image source: MTD Products via CPSC

The products in the recall have model number TB220BXP SpaceSavr™ (12AVU2V3B66) printed on the white model plate on the rear door. The lawn mowers in the recall come in black, with the name Troy-Bilt on the engine shroud and on the bagger.

MTD says it has not received any reports of accidental injuries so far.

What you should do

If you own a lawn mower from the recall, you should stop using it immediately. The company urges customers to store the mower horizontally rather than vertically. This should prevent fuel leaks and reduce the risk of fire.

MTD also advises buyers to contact the store where they purchased the Troy-Bilt mower to receive a full refund. That’s the only remedy available right now. There’s no option to repair the fuel container to prevent leaks.

MTD Products lawn mower recall: Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower in vertical position. Image source: MTD Products via CPSC

You should ensure that you read the full lawn mower recall announcement on the CPSC website. It contains contact information for MTD Products in case you need to reach out to the company. You’ll find the same recall report on the company’s website at this link.

