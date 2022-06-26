K9 deployed to take man into custody
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A police dog was used to take a 29-year-old man into custody in Stockton after he allegedly brandished a firearm and did not comply with officers’ commands early Saturday morning, police said.
Rico Borrero was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Coronado Avenue after a 48-year-old woman reported him. Officers found Borrero in possession of the firearm and gave him commands, but he did not comply so the police K-9 was deployed, according to police.
Borrero was booked into jail on suspicion of weapon violations and resisting arrest. No other details about the case were immediately available.
