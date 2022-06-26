ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

J. Holiday Is Tapping Back Into His Soul Roots With ‘Time’

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuMcP_0gMYHL8B00

Click here to read the full article.

As the debuts of Chris Brown and Ne-Yo were breathing new life into the world of R&B 15 years ago, a quiet storm blew in the form of a soulful crooner from Washington D.C. named J. Holiday. The former signee of Jazze Pha’s Sho’nuff Records found himself on the rise until Jazze Pha shifted his gears to focus on Ciara’s budding career.

Holiday used the moment as a stepping stone to ultimately find a new home at Capitol Records. Fueled by vigor, hunger, and emotion, he poured his all into the raw title track of his debut album, Back Of My Lac’. Though this single wasn’t released first, it was enough to prove to his label that he could stand among his R&B peers at the time and be taken seriously as a solo act.

More from VIBE.com

Not to mention, when his debut single, “Be With Me,” dropped in 2007, the cosign he gained from the Rodney Jerkins production allowed for skeptics to be proven wrong. His label considered the single to be “the tester,” but it was the transition to his next single “Bed”—which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart—that really showcased why he was worth the effort and time.

With his name still being tossed around in R&B conversations, it’s safe to say that—contrary to the criticism—J. Holiday stood the test of time and has now entered into a new era, personally and professionally.

As the D.C. native turned 40, he dropped his fifth studio album, Time , where he toys with new sounds. Although it’s been years in the making and the pandemic delayed its initial 2020 release, Holiday shares that on this LP of songs he’s returning to his soulful roots and staying true to the genre’s sounds.

“Just with that hitting and everything, it’s just…I guess pun intended. Time, it took time,” he shared on a lighthearted Zoom call with VIBE. “But no, we got a few new sounds, [it’s] just me sticking to my guns and being true to R&B.”

He explained the theme for this album speaks to time being of the essence. But 15 years later, he’s “very comfortable and proud of [his] craft.” Despite releasing Baecation , his 2020 mixtape, Time is different because he puts more passion and attention into his albums (unlike his mixtapes which are usually a compilation of songs that couldn’t fit the thematics of his longer projects).

“I’m a soul R&B singer,” declared the Grammy-nominated singer. “One of my biggest idols was Marvin Gaye, so I usually always have a song that I would be like, ‘Okay, I think Marvin would do this song if he was still alive.'”

From the impending deluxe edition of his latest album, Holiday specifically listed “Baptize” and “Three Seconds” as the songs that most represent that Marvin Gaye feel, but explained how “Bed”—co-written by The-Dream—was an example of how he “tried to ride that thin line of keeping it simple for the people, but then also not losing who [he is] vocally.” His other new tracks, “Ride” and “Time,” showcase him straying from the “popular wave.”

Overall, Holiday is embracing his status in the industry. Whether you want to consider him a one-hit-wonder or have actually been keeping up with him in 2022, his impact cannot be denied and for him, that’s more than enough.

Best of VIBE.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Janet Jackson Talks Delaying Album And Focusing On Motherhood With ‘ESSENCE’

Click here to read the full article. During part four of Janet Jackson’s documentary, she spoke on her life currently, teasing retirement to focus on motherhood and it appears she’s done just that—at least for now. As the “Rhythm Nation” singer graced the July/August 2022 cover of ESSENCE, ahead of her headlining performance at this year’s Essence Fest, she explained that her previously announced album, Black Diamond, is coming, but didn’t say when considering raising her 5-year-old son, Eissa, is her top priority.More from VIBE.comTank Launches R&B Money Podcast With His Manager J. ValentineJanet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise PartyJanet...
MUSIC
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
NME

Listen to Beyoncé’s new single ‘Break My Soul’

The first single from Beyoncé‘s upcoming new album ‘RENAISSANCE’, ‘Break My Soul’, has been released. The pop icon announced last week that she would be releasing her seventh solo album – the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’ – on July 29.
MUSIC
WWD

Beyoncé Debuts ‘Break My Soul’ in Alaïa Jumpsuit

Beyoncé is beginning her “Renaissance” era with a high-fashion moment. The music icon debuted the first song from her upcoming “Renaissance” album Monday night, called “Break My Soul,” along with accompanying album art that shows the singer in an Alaïa fall 2022 ready-to-wear look. Beyoncé is seen wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves. She also wore a custom Destree hat in the album art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Sza
Person
Rodney Jerkins
Person
Jazze Pha
Person
Ciara
Person
J. Holiday
Person
Marvin Gaye
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#A New Era#Toys#Ne Yo#Uff Records#Capitol Records
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
DRINKS
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Behind the Mysterious Death of Sam Cooke

In the 1950s and 1960s, if you wanted to get the party going, you put on Sam Cooke. Heck, even today, Cooke’s songs can be heard at many family barbecues, house-warming parties, and more. He’s a staple on soul radio and a signature American artist. But Cooke’s death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy