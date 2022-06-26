ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: I've always known I was a boy. Having a top surgery as a teen changed my life for the better.

By Bear Greenfield
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Greenfield is a student majoring in archaeology at Palomar College. He lives in San Marcos.

I always knew I was a boy. When my twin and I were born, they put an F on the birth certificate, but I’ve always known I’ve been a boy, ever since I learned how to talk. Growing up like that was hard, as it is for so many transgender people out there, but once I hit puberty, it got even harder. Going through girl puberty while being a boy is embarrassing and frustrating and every negative word you can think of.

I started wearing baggy clothes, I could never swim comfortably, I felt uncomfortable just in public in general. I got my first binder — a piece of clothing to wear on your chest to compress your boobs to make them less noticeable — in freshman year of high school, and started taking testosterone later that year. I wore that binder so much that it started ripping at the seams. If I didn’t have it on, I felt naked and gross. Even with the binder on, sometimes I felt like that, just because I had boobs. I didn’t seriously consider top surgery until I was almost 17, when a friend asked about it during a conversation. We researched it together for a bit there and then I went home and kept researching it. I asked my mom and, luckily, she was all for it. She started looking into it with me and we decided on a surgeon and whether we were going to do keyhole or double incision surgery. I was very excited.

It was set for July 22, 2021. I had a while to wait and I got more excited, as well as nervous, every day. I told everyone about it and I took time off work, and then the day before the surgery, I caught a cold. It wasn’t  COVID-19, it was just a cold, but they canceled my surgery. I was devastated. People kept asking about it and I had to keep telling them what happened, which just saddened me all over again. I know it wasn’t the worst thing that could have happened, but having it be so close and then ripped out of my hands didn’t feel good.

We rescheduled the surgery for Sept. 28 of the same year, so only a couple months later. It still felt like an eternity to wait, but I managed to get all excited about it again. I started getting nervous about how getting it canceled the first time was a sign and that maybe I just shouldn’t do it. I lost days worth of sleep — I would wake my mom up and rant about it while pacing around her room. She convinced me that I was just freaking out, which was true, and sent me back to my room every time.

I went in to get my surgery, despite my fears, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I had decided on the double incision but as the doctor was drawing the cutting lines on my chest, she decided that I was a better candidate for keyhole surgery and changed it right there, like 30 minutes before surgery. She was totally right. I went into the operating room at 7:40 in the morning and woke up at around 3:25 p.m. Recovery was awful. I knew it would be bad, but I didn’t realize it would be that bad.

I don’t like taking pain meds, so that didn’t help, but for about a week, I couldn’t get up without help and I was in pain constantly. Some of my amazing friends came and visited me, which was a pain reliever of its own kind. I healed up really well, and my life was totally changed.

I was able to go to prom in a suit that fit nicely instead of the baggy clothes I used to wear.

I feel so much more comfortable in my own skin, and I can finally be shirtless. I can finally take a shower and be comfortable, I can change shirts wherever I wanted, and I can go swimming just like all my best friends. I finally look good in nice shirts and I can finally wear suspenders.

I am happier with myself. It’s been almost nine months and I’m looking and feeling better than ever. Of course I still get self-conscious, just like everyone else, but the top surgery was something I will always be grateful for.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

