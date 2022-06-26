The Backstory: Union-Tribune honored with national and regional awards

The Union-Tribune was recently honored with a number of regional and national awards, including top honors from the Society for Features Journalism and from the California News Publishers Association for the best photo report in the state. Arts and Entertainment Editor Michael James Rocha and Photo and Video Director Sam Hodgson discuss their work with Editor and Publisher Jeff Light.

Jeff Light: Michael, let's start with you and your group. You won a national award for your arts and entertainment section, I think for the second year in a row. And I think in a couple of the last four or five years you've also won the best entertainment coverage in the state of California. That's pretty impressive stuff. Just give me a little bit of description of this year's recognition.

Michael James Rocha: This year, we entered five different sections from 2021. Two of them were notable in that they were deep dives into the community where we looked at the arts community and how it was affected both by the pandemic and also by the equity debates in the arts.

One of them was in March, where we talked to musicians about their last gig right before the shutdown of 2020. What were they doing, and how have they weathered the storm since that shutdown?

And then the second one, a lot of the local arts groups, specifically theater groups, looked at how their organizations were dealing with equity. Many of them created equity and inclusion clauses and mission statements in the last year. So late last year, we looked at that to take a deeper dive into what each of those theaters are doing, how they're doing it. And then we spoke to the people affected by those decisions.

Jeff Light: I think that the pandemic really challenged the arts community and the arts journalism community. And the response by your group, I thought, was really special in that we were able to move suddenly past coverage of arts events and performances to a discussion about the mission, the people, about the idea of being an artist. And I think that has really propelled your work to another level.

Michael James Rocha: You know, one of the things that I have tried to do with the arts group and the arts coverage is really pierce through that wall where we cover everything through the organization. There are people behind those organizations, people kind of on the street level, so to speak. So that was one of the goals that we started to work on several years ago, and it really came to fruition in 2020. When we did our series on how people are affected by the pandemic, we got down to the people aspect of the arts, looking at it from their perspective. And we were pleasantly surprised at how honest they were with what they were going through and how they were coping. We didn't realize that they would be that open, that they would show us their pocketbooks, how much money they were not making, how their lives were affected. So that's been an eye-opening experience. They will let us in if we knock on their doors.

Jeff Light: I feel like in the business as usual before the pandemic, particularly in the performing arts, the stakes are so high, and the level of commitment is so high, for the organization, for the actors, for the support cast, to make their production succeed that in their interactions with us the framework is all about, “Hey, we've got this, this performance, and we're very focused on succeeding with this performance. And we are carrying an expectation, or expressing an expectation that your work will help our performance succeed.” Right? They'd all became about, “Could you do a feature on a performance?” “Could you review the performance?” And we don't really have room for getting off that track because that's what sustains the artists, right? And I feel like by throwing things up in the air, we discovered a new a new way of talking about things.

Michael James Rocha: Yeah, without performances happening in 2020, in early 2021, a lot of the people behind the scenes, it was up to them to continue their livelihood and figure out a way how they were going to continue their careers, and that's when we found them at their most vulnerable, but also at their most honest. They were willing to really let us into their lives.

Jeff Light: A real turn in the journalism, I think. Sam, now let's talk about your group. The photography report from the Union-Tribune was named the best among the large papers in California this year. Pretty remarkable achievement, I think, in particular because of the size of your group. I think you've got eight photojournalists on your staff.

Sam Hodgson: Yeah, so yes, around eight photojournalists on staff. It fluctuates a little as some of them take on other tasks throughout the day, and some of them work on video. Then we have about 20 other contributors that we use from around the county as well, and some of their work was featured in that portfolio that we entered. Ultimately, what we did is we distilled our entire year down to 20 pictures, which is no simple task, but it's pretty remarkable when you look at it all at the end. And I actually think that the success of it, which comes entirely from the photographers out in the field, is just what Michael was talking about, which is we access real people. Nineteen of the 20 pictures have people in them. One of them was underwater, shot by a freelance, Sandy Huffaker, showing two seals appearing to give each other a little smooch under the water. But, but the other 19 have people in them, and I think the success of this group is that they, more than anyone, are the people pounding the pavement, out meeting the people of San Diego every day, and understanding their worlds, and painting the portrait for the rest of San Diego about what the community looks like. Ideally, when we are at our best, the front page of the newspaper of the Union-Tribune is holding a mirror up to San Diego, and the photojournalists play a really key role in that. So to see the judges recognize it, I think that it was a recognition that those photographers really were in touch with the community and in touch with the real people who make San Diego.

Jeff Light: The nature of photography is that you need to be on the spot and seeing it when it's happening. So it's all about understanding how things are going to play out, understanding what the right perspective is, where to be, where the opportunity is going to be. So just tell me a little bit, Sam, about this idea of excellence in journalism. The best photojournalism in California. What would be your criteria in making that judgment?

Sam Hodgson: I would want to see how in touch the newspaper seemed with the world around it, and I think that you can see that in the pictures. You can all see the time put into the pictures, because the pictures are just about what the photographer has accomplished that day. You can see the institution behind it as well. You can see all the work that's gone into it. When I get out to an assignment, I tell people, “You don't understand how much it took for me to be here taking this photo today.” It took reporters spending years developing their beats to understand why I should be here today. It took editors collaborating, and then it took me coming out here, and I'm going to bust my butt to get the pictures out, and get them in time for a newspaper to be printed tomorrow. So when you see the pictures, you can kind of see all of that work behind it, sort of the depth and the layers and the textures in the picture. You can tell that the photographer has been put in the right place at the right time.

Jeff Light: Yeah, it's a good award to get because I do think it speaks to the ability to find the moments of greatest consequence in the community every day, to be there. That's a pretty critical capability. Michael, your thoughts of excellence in arts journalism?

Michael James Rocha: When I first arrived in the arts area of the Union-Tribune, I did not see the San Diego that I see, that I experienced. So my goal has always been to really make the arts coverage, both in print and online, a reflection of what the arts community looks like. And that starts with diversity. So whenever we have a project, and we have several during the year, the filter that I use is: Is this really a reflection of the arts community in all its aspects? I often will step back and look at what we're doing a few weeks before it's published, just to make sure that we're not missing something. Is it diverse enough in age? Is it diverse enough in gender and ethnicity? So for me, excellence is really making sure that how we cover it, and how we execute that coverage, is a true reflection of the arts community.

Jeff Light: We just heard Sam talk about his use of independent journalists. And I think your work is almost entirely working with independent journalists. Tell me about how you think about that. And how different that is than the way things worked 20 years ago, when almost everything would be done by staff critics.

Michael James Rocha: It's a new definitely a new world for me, managing people who don't work side by side with me. We have two people in house who cover their beats very well in the areas of theater and music. In the freelancing world, I basically have people in different genres or disciplines, but I'm the one making sure that I stay on top of all those beats. So I look at what's happening in those respective areas. And then I work with those freelancers in executing the stories, because they're not full timers. They're not sitting there covering the beat for me. So I kind of have to drive the train a little bit and guide them. It takes a lot of planning and juggling. And we're not the only newspaper that they write for. So yeah, so it's a little bit of a juggling act to get it done. But somehow it's been working the last few years. More and more, I think it's probably where the industry is headed with regard to covering, especially in areas like arts where there are so many very different topics.

Jeff Light: Yeah, in some ways. I see power shifting from these big media organizations, away from the big organization and toward the individual creator. You know, where I can write for many publications. And Sam, I think you're somebody who has been very good tapping into the creative talents that are outside the walls of the Union-Tribune. How do you think about that work?

Sam Hodgson: Prior to coming here I spent seven years as a freelancer myself, so I do feel like I can empathize with that world a little bit. It's a pretty simple equation to me. If we don't use those freelance journalists, there's not a lot of turnover in in newspaper photojournalism staff jobs, because it's a pretty cool job. It's pretty fun job. So you're looking at the potential of these seven or eight same people holding up the mirror to the community for 10, 20 years. And that's all the community ever sees is those same people. So you can build as diverse of a staff as you'd like, with people with many backgrounds from all walks of life, but it's still going to be the same seven or eight people. And so, we have been able to tap into a pretty incredible wealth of photojournalists around the county. The thing that we really sort of look for in them is like, it's great to be a good photographer, but it's even better to be a great journalist. So we're looking for people who have the journalism chops, understand their communities as well, and can bring us unique visions of them. And those 20 or so freelancers that that work with the U-T day in, day out do an incredible job of that, and we're always kind of looking out of the corner of our eye for who else has a vision that we should be sharing with the world. Who else has a perspective that we can we can share with our readers so that they're seeing different perspectives of the world around them.

Jeff Light: So Michael, listening to Sam, it makes me think about something in the very beginning of your comments. You shared I guess an implicit criticism of the legacy of the U-T's arts coverage. How much do you think the effect of that sort of establishmentarianism of the mainstream media came from having this installed staff, the same voices, for decades? Is that what you were getting at? Say a little more of what you meant.

Michael James: What I meant was, and I'll be very blunt, there was an arts section that I looked at when I first arrived here in San Diego, and all the people in it were White male. And I said, "Why is it that those were the only kinds of people in that particular section?" Well, the leadership at most organizations in San Diego were White male, and we were covering them from their perspective at their level. So of course, that's what we were going to see. It took several years for me to get the staff and the freelancers to really leave that perch. I needed them to be down on the street level, talking to the regular people, the artists, the creative people who make the arts community here in San Diego. Once we did that, we started to see the diversity that I see in my San Diego, in my San Diego arts community. So it took us a while to get there. Now, the industry did catch up. Most museums in San Diego are now led by females. So that changed. We're going to start to see the diversity because things have changed at that level. But we really tried to be at the level where the people are.

Jeff Light: Listening to you as part of this conversation, I feel like there is a relationship between the community establishment, whether it be in the arts, or other areas, and the media establishment. These well installed, long-tenured journalists -- there are many advantages to that model, by the way -- but that relationship was not necessarily always the healthiest one for the bigger picture. So it's interesting how out of industry disruption we have found some new ways forward that are turning out to be pretty important.

You know, I was sharing with both of you this conversation that I had years ago with creative director of a big magazine, where he was trying to explain to me, a newspaper person, how he saw my world as upside down. He said in the magazine world, the highest-status journalism jobs were the contributors -- contributing editor is a title that you often see. And so those are the freelancers, and the staff was really there to facilitate for the freelancers. In the newspaper world historically, the freelancer was the lower-status job. The staff was the thing that people are really aiming for, to the point where it was almost seen as a defeat, I think, for newspapers to be relying on freelancers, like somehow this is lesser than.

I've just never forgotten the way he expressed it to me years ago, which was, “Jeff, do you think there is more talent within the staff of the Union-Tribune, or outside the staff of the Union-Tribune?” Meaning the rest of the world, right? His point was that I had a very narrow way of looking at what we are doing.

I think both of you have done an amazing job of networking, and I think it's much more demanding from a manager's point of view to work across the community. And you also see this in our opinion section, which for years was the voice of the staff, and now is exactly the opposite. It's a platform to center the voices of the community, with some support and a small voice from the staff. So it’s a pretty big turnaround in journalism that's going on. And sort of a surprising, good thing.

So to both of you, congratulations. Remarkable work. Best photo staff in California. It's a pretty big statement. California is pretty big state. And the best arts and entertainment section in in the nation, right Michael? Your category was the best of the of the mid-sized metros, coming off of several years of being the best of all papers in California. So congratulations to you both.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .