San Diego, CA

Opinion: My husband and I were the first two men in California history to receive a marriage license

By Bob Lehman
 3 days ago

Lehman is a U.S. Marine combat veteran, civil rights activist and executive director of the San Diego Museum Council. He lives in Hillcrest.



It all began in 1999. My husband and I were newly resettled in San Diego from the Midwest, feeling happy and relieved that we now lived in the nation’s most liberal and gay-friendly state. After all, California was home to the world’s gay capital, San Francisco, and singers from the Village People to the Pet Shop Boys were proclaiming “Go West!”

Little did we know that just north of us, another Midwest transplant was not a happy camper. Former Palmdale Mayor and California state Sen. Pete Knight, himself the father and brother of gay men, decided enough was enough. California was just too gay-friendly and it needed to be reined in.

He had just the gut-punch to do so — Proposition 22. Although same-sex marriage was already illegal, he wanted to leave no doubt that marriage was between one man and one woman.

At the time, many people in the gay community were not interested in fighting Proposition 22. Some said it was an impossible dream, others questioned the need to imitate straight people, and yet others felt it could harm our efforts for employment nondiscrimination bills in the works.

Tom and I felt otherwise. We believed that if nothing else, we had to at least put up a fight. And fight we did. We turned the second floor of our business, Bourbon Street in University Heights, into the San Diego campaign headquarters. We pulled together a grassroots team, rallied our friends and allies, and prepared for battle. This was personal. We were fighting for our equality, our dignity, our families and access to hundreds of legal rights.

We believed we had a real shot at winning. After all, who would ever tell someone else who they could or could not marry?

Boy, were we wrong. In March 2000, we lost in a big way (61 percent to 39 percent), with only the San Francisco area in our corner. Even our opponents were surprised we lost so badly, not winning a single county in all of Southern California, including our hometown of San Diego. The loss was devastating.

But we never gave up hope. Despite the loss in California, states across the nation were moving toward legalizing same-sex marriage, beginning with Massachusetts in 2004. At the same time, dozens of marriage equality challenges were winding through the courts. It was enough to make social and religious conservatives jittery.

Fast forward to May 2008. Three days before Tom and I celebrated 15 years together, the California Supreme Court ruled Proposition 22 unconstitutional and that same-sex marriage should be legal in California. We knew the anti-gay marriage Proposition 8 was on the horizon, but for now, a window had opened. We had a wedding to plan.

We were up before dawn on June 17, 2008, the first full day of legal same-sex marriage in California. Tom and I had already been working for weeks to fight Proposition 8, including setting up a new campaign headquarters in the heart of Hillcrest and staffing its offices. But for now, we were focused on finalizing our wedding vows.

That Tuesday, at 7:30 a.m., we were the first same-sex couple in San Diego and the first two men in California history to receive a marriage license. History had been made.

As we moved outside onto the County Building’s grassy lawn, we were accompanied by friends and family, police and media, and only a few protesters for our wedding ceremony. One of my brothers officiated and my other brother was my best man.

As we exchanged our vows, I looked down and etched at my feet was the phrase “Love conquers all.” Never had a phrase been truer than on that day.

In the days to come, we would celebrate wins and suffer loses including the hotly contested Proposition 8 battle, which we lost in November 2008, essentially making same-sex marriage illegal once again.

Same-sex marriages wouldn’t resume in California for nearly five years, after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed appeals to preserve Proposition 8 in June 2013. Marriage equality became the law of the land in July 2015 in the landmark civil rights case Obergefell v. Hodges. In its decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage is a fundamental right for all.

As we celebrate Pride month each June, it is important to remember we all stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. Marriage equality would never have been possible without the courage of those activists and heroes who came before us.

Comments / 17

Christina De Leo
2d ago

I propose we turn pride month into pride day. The focus on sexual orientation is WAY overdone. Live your life and carry on but stop flaunting your choices. A lot of us don't care.

Reply
19
Saveyourself
2d ago

And still I'm sure is all this guy does is complain about his rights and how he has none.

Reply
9
 

