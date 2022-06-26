Opinion: San Diego beach-area traffic will just get worse under this new plan

Finding a parking spot is already a challenge in beach communities. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “ Local project may mark new era in housing ” (June 18): The news regarding inflation, drought, Ukraine, climate change, etc. has made for some depressing headlines. However, reading that the State Commission of Housing and Community Development can and plans to override the 30-foot height limit and allow for squeezing a 60-foot-high high residential complex next to Rose Creek also takes the cake.

The intersection of East Mission Bay Drive and Balboa is already one of the worst in the city and as single-family homes are replaced with four-unit condos in the area, the traffic only gets worse. To tell us that our voter-approved 30-foot height limit can be ignored and at a time when we are told to cut back on water usage, that they can even consider this project, is a sign that the will of the people is not being represented well in Sacramento.

If we wanted to live in Los Angeles we would have moved there.

Mark Heinze



Bay Ho

Re “State OKs housing proposal over limit of 30 feet” (June 16): My guess is you will immediately receive a number of letters reacting to this article. I will say that I am not in favor of removing the height limits as they exist; however, my reaction to this proposed development is primarily about traffic.

As a driver who frequently travels the intersection of Garnet/Balboa and Mission Bay Drive, my reaction is, “You’ve got to be kidding.” Adding the proposed number of living units to that building site would negatively impact traffic at that intersection which is ALREADY a traffic nightmare.

My hope is there are educated, intelligent, and reasonable individuals involved in the permitting process who will recognize the foolishness of approving this project.

Sandra Coler



La Jolla

