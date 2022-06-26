ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Latest timeline on Bryce Harper’s broken left thumb

94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05v4XP_0gMYGsHf00

Phillies MVP Bryce Harper suffered a broken left thumb during the team’s 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

The injury happened in the top of the 4th inning on a 2-2 pitch that was high and inside. Harper tried to avoid the pitch but it hit him on his left thumb, immediately sending him to the ground in pain. Harper was looked at by trainers and clearly in pain before leaving the game.

Harper will be reevaluated in the coming days and is currently considered out indefinitely. It is not yet known if the injury will require surgery.

According to David J. Chao , who specializes in sports injuries, Harper’s season isn’t over — but it will be a while before he returns:

Surgery would not speed up the healing, it would just indicate a more complicated fracture…Harper will miss at least six weeks, putting his return date around mid-to-late August if everything goes right, according to our team of Pro Baseball Docs.

Harper’s injury is obviously a huge blow to the Phillies, as the 2021 MVP was having an even better season this year than last year, and has been without question the team’s best hitter. Harper is hitting .318 this season with a .985 OPS, 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.

With Harper out the Phillies will need to hope that free-agent acquisitions Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber are able to step up and help carry the team. The Phillies are currently 9 games back of the division-leading New York Mets and 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot in the National League.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Braves teammates claim Joc Pederson refused to leave clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham last season

Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin revealed that Joc Pederson refused to leave the clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham during the Atlanta Braves’ visit to San Diego last season. Back in May, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants in what was revealed to be over a fantasy football dispute in the past. The story only grew from there, and it continues to do so with this latest update.
SAN DIEGO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Home Run of All Time

Over the history of baseball there have been several ways the greatest baseball players are measured. Some have to do with hitting average, both over a season and a career. Another is RBIs, both over a career and season. Another is the percentage of times a player gets on base. This measure was made famous […]
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Trea Turner to Phillies in the Offseason, Correa in Play for LA

It’s never too early to start thinking about the hot stove this coming offseason. For Dodgers fans, there are some clear areas of need and of concern. One could be the team’s effort to re-sign Clayton Kershaw once again. The long-time Dodger ace inked a one-year deal to stay in LA last offseason but has made his desire to be closer to home in Texas known. The other big to-do item for the front office will involve years and big money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Braves: 3 trades to help replace injured Ronald Acuña Jr.

Trades for any of these three outfielders can help the Atlanta Braves survive Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest injury. Just when things seemed to be going right for the Atlanta Braves, they received some tough news regarding star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. They are a top ten team in MLB right now but losing him for a significant amount of time might change this quickly.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Kyle Schwarber
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#San Diego Padres#Mvp
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Insider Believes that Clayton Kershaw’s Comments About Freddie Freeman Were Taken Out of Context

Much has been made about Freddie Freeman’s emotional return to Atlanta this past weekend. The Dodgers first baseman shed many a tear during his three days at Truist Park. His tear-filled pregame press conference on Friday were replayed non-stop on Sunday’s national broadcast on ESPN. In response to Freeman’s emotions, Dodgers franchise pitcher Clayton Kershaw said he hopes the Dodgers aren’t Freddie’s “second fiddle”.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits what the Braves already know about Michael Harris II

Despite dropping two games to the Dodgers over the weekend, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the National League. They boast the fourth-best record in the NL and currently sit 5.0 games back of the division-leading Mets. Atlanta finished the week 4-3 against two potential playoff teams in San Fran and LA. That’ll play every time, even if last night’s loss put a bit of a damper on things.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 players from the 2021 Red Sox who are failing miserably elsewhere

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Which three Boston Red Sox from last year’s squad are struggling in 2022?. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, few would have predicted that Alex Cora’s bunch would have made it to the American League Championship Series in 2021. But Boston defied the odds and fell just short to eventual AL Champion Houston Astros.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Lenny Dykstra tells Howard Stern surprising thing Keith Hernandez made him do

Never one to mince words when speaking to Howard Stern, or anyone for that matter, Lenny Dykstra revealed an interesting fact about his former teammate Keith Hernandez Tuesday morning. While appearing on Stern’s SiriusXM Radio show, the King of All Media asked Dykstra for his thoughts on Hernandez having his...
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy