Latest timeline on Bryce Harper’s broken left thumb

Phillies MVP Bryce Harper suffered a broken left thumb during the team’s 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

The injury happened in the top of the 4th inning on a 2-2 pitch that was high and inside. Harper tried to avoid the pitch but it hit him on his left thumb, immediately sending him to the ground in pain. Harper was looked at by trainers and clearly in pain before leaving the game.

Harper will be reevaluated in the coming days and is currently considered out indefinitely. It is not yet known if the injury will require surgery.

According to David J. Chao , who specializes in sports injuries, Harper’s season isn’t over — but it will be a while before he returns:

Surgery would not speed up the healing, it would just indicate a more complicated fracture…Harper will miss at least six weeks, putting his return date around mid-to-late August if everything goes right, according to our team of Pro Baseball Docs.



Harper’s injury is obviously a huge blow to the Phillies, as the 2021 MVP was having an even better season this year than last year, and has been without question the team’s best hitter. Harper is hitting .318 this season with a .985 OPS, 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.

With Harper out the Phillies will need to hope that free-agent acquisitions Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber are able to step up and help carry the team. The Phillies are currently 9 games back of the division-leading New York Mets and 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot in the National League.