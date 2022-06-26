ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Tropics watch: NHC tracking 2 tropical waves, tropical depression 'likely to form'

By Rachael Thomas, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

Editor's note: Here's the latest on what's happening in the tropics, including the possibility of tropical storm watches or warnings being issued today.

Storm activity is heating up once again in the tropics.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center are watching two areas of disturbed weather Sunday, one of which they say could become a tropical depression in the next few days.

A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean continues to become better organized, and forecasters say conditions are conducive for this system to develop into a tropical depression by the middle of this week.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from southeastern Louisiana across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and the southern part of the Florida peninsula is associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow, according to the NHC.

Your guide to preparing for the 2022 hurricane season in Florida

Track all active storms

What's out there and where are they?

Labeled Invest 94L for now, a strong tropical wave is located in the central Atlantic. This system is forecast to continue on a westward track over the tropical Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tue then move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another area of low pressure extends from southeastern Louisiana across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and into south Florida. This system is forecast to drift westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

How likely are they to strengthen?

Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of Invest 94L, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle part of this week.

  • Formation chance through 48 hours: medium, 40%.
  • Formation chance through 5 days: high, 70%.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from Invest 94L as it moves toward the Caribbean.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

What's next?

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look at our special subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Tropics watch: NHC tracking 2 tropical waves, tropical depression 'likely to form'

