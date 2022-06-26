ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin Kamara Strolling the Pits with Michael Jordan at NASCAR Race

New Orleans Saints embattled star running back was observing the action of NASCAR on Saturday.

New Orleans Saints embattled star running back Alvin Kamara was observing the action of NASCAR Cup Series' Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 25.

It's been one year since NASCAR brought on Kamara as its "first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor. Kamara will work directly with NASCAR leadership on strategic planning and creative opportunities that support its fan development efforts."

Kamara strolled the pits with basketball legend and 23XI Racing team co-owner Michael Jordan. Driver Bubba Wallace is a driver for Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Kamara will be a hearing in a Clark County courtroom on August 1 to in court on August 1 for the felony battery charges filed against him for an incident at a Las Vegas hotel in February.

On the last week's Dattitude podcast, Saints GM Mickey Loomis said about the Kamara legal matter, "I don't have enough of the details to be able to project what could or couldn't happen. I know that there's a hearing later this summer, and so we'll have to wait and see what happens."

Kamara has rushed for 4,238 rushing yards, caught 373 receptions for 3,263 yards, and scored 68 touchdowns with the Saints. He has been honored as the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, twice voted an All-Pro, and made five Pro Bowls.

