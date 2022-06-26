Top 10 headphone designs that you should definitely pick over the Apple AirPods Max

In a year filled with absolute absurdity, Samsung and Starbucks somehow managed to still top the list. Words cannot espresso how confused I feel! Samsung and Starbucks just unexpectedly dropped a (metaphorically and perhaps literally too) hot new product – Cappuccino-inspired earphones. The ‘Latte Art Buds Case’ is the result of a Korea-specific collaboration between the two brands, and will be available to enthusiastic Koreans alongside a few other products including a more discreet-looking Galaxy Buds case with just the Starbucks logo, and a few smartphone cases (some with built-in Starbucks receipt-inspired smartphone grips). The showstopper, however, is the ‘Latte Art Buds Case’ – a Starbucks cup-shaped case that opens up to reveal two Galaxy Buds inside. Why this exists, I’ll never know. Why do I want this so bad, I guess that’s an unknown too.
