Top 10 headphone designs that you should definitely pick over the Apple AirPods Max

Rollable TVs are coming. It’s really only a matter of time before they become the next big thing after curved TVs and super slim panels. The idea for them might be to simply save space or remove distractions when the TV is not in use. That also leaves wasted opportunity, however, especially for the base that takes up space on a shelf or edge of a wall. In anticipation of this next weave of TVs, there have been some ideas on how to better take advantage of this new technology in the home of the future. One such idea pushes the TV from the edges to the center of the living room, creating something that visually divides the space but also serves as a focal point for people to gather around.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO