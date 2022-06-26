ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, ME

Northport, Maine, Home for Sale Boasts Beautiful Views and Amenities in Prime Location

By Meghan Morrison
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a state filled with natural beauty from the mountains to the shores, Maine has gorgeous homes for sale scattered across the state. While I may not personally be able to afford the estates seated on the coast, I can at the very least live vicariously through these Mainers by perusing...

wblm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Vandals Do Thousands in Damage to Central Maine Honey Farm

According WGME Channel 13, over $5,000 worth of damages were caused and over a half a million bees damaged. This happened this past weekend to the Swan's Honey beehives located in Albion, Maine. The article stated that sadly, hives were scattered on the ground and tire tracks were found on...
ALBION, ME
wabi.tv

Governor’s Restaurant hosting annual Lobster Roll Day TODAY

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor’s Restaurant is hosting its annual Lobster Roll Day on Wednesday. This year, lobster rolls are $9.63 to celebrate their 63 years of business. The rolls will start selling at 8 a.m. at Governor’s locations for eat-in or takeout. “Our guests have taken care...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Camden, ME
City
Northport, ME
Local
Maine Business
Camden, ME
Business
wabi.tv

Cat lost in Maine reunited with family in Texas

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An incredible discovery in Hermon lead to an even better reunion down in Texas. It might be a bit cliché to use the word “miracle,” but it’s hard to find a word to better articulate the series of events that lead a family from Texas to be reunited with their beloved pet some 2,000 miles away.
HERMON, ME
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bangor city councilor admired historic building since he was a kid

A Bangor city councilor had long admired the architecture of a historic home-turned-office building near the city’s riverfront. Knowing that the owner might be willing to sell, Dan Tremble leapt at the chance to buy the property, known as the Crosby House and located at 277 State St. “I’ve...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Tractor trailer catches fire in Hermon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - First responders were able to limit the damage when a tractor trailer caught fire at a business in Hermon Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m. at Daigle and Houghton on Coldbrook Road. Hermon Fire Captain Chandler Corriveau says employees were able to move other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Listings#Natural Beauty#Housing List#Maine Home For Sale#Realtor Com
I-95 FM

Beware Bangor! The Bears Are Here

This is a little too close to where I live...yikes!. Living on the west side of Bangor is an experience, to say the least. There is always something going on in, and around my neighborhood, so when I saw a Facebook group for the Fairmount area of town, I jumped at the chance to join.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Agamont Park’s Fountain Vandalized

Detergent was added to Agamont Park's Fountain in Bar Harbor overnight, so Monday morning, June 27th residents and tourists woke up to a sudsy fountain. What some people may see as a harmless joke that doesn't hurt anyone is in fact an act of vandalism. The fountain will now be...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WindQuest Docked in Bar Harbor [PHOTOS]

The WindQuest, a 86 foot catamaran yacht was docked in Bar Harbor on Sunday morning, June 26th. Charter fees for this all-inclusive trip start at about $70,000 a week but check out what awaits you aboard the WindQuest!. According to their website, here's a sample menu!. Breakfast. Caribbean French Toast...
BAR HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor man charged with robbery

BANGOR, Maine — Police responded to a business at 849 Stillwater Ave. in Bangor around 9:13 a.m. Tuesday after an associate reported 32-year-old Antwon Vaughan of Bangor entered the store and started an argument over unpaid wages, police say. A news release issued by Bangor Police Department spokesperson Sgt....
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Augusta Man Arrested After Holding Whitefield Woman & Man Against Their Will

According to The Kennebec Journal, an Augusta man has been arrested after holding two Whitefield residents against their will. The KJ reports that Guy Ricketts, 43 of Augusta, is currently being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on $10,000 cash bail. Reports indicate the Ricketts was holding a...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Augusta affordable apartments plan meets city's top goal, councilor says

A local developer is proposing to build 38 apartments on Western Avenue in Augusta, an idea welcomed by city officials who recently named affordable housing as the city’s top need. Matt Morrill of Mastway Development told Augusta City Council Thursday that his proposal calls for one-bedroom and studio apartments...
Z107.3

Acadia Park Death Ruled Homicide; Nationwide Search Continues As Community Mourns Victim

There is an active arrest warrant out for a man from Portland authorities believe is connected with a recent hit-and-run death at Acadia National Park. Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says investigators have determined that 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland was struck and killed on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor at some point during the late-night/early morning hours of Saturday, June 18 into Sunday, June 19.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Augusta Maine Police Want You to Be More Like Megan and James

That might actually be the point. Megan and James are not celebrities. They don't have a huge following on TikTok - they are just kind Mainers. We need more stories about kindness, selflessness...giving. That's where the Augusta Maine Police Department steps in to recognize two not so ordinary people. According to a Facebook post by the Augusta police, Meghan and James saw an older gentleman on Water Street take a pretty hard fall. They were in their car and pulled over to help. They didn't have to, but they did.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Hundreds gather in Bangor for Bans off our Bodies protest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Sunday hundreds gathered by the Federal Building in downtown Bangor for a Bans off Our Bodies rally. The protest joins many nationwide and comes in the wake of the Supreme Court voting 5-4 to overturn Roe V Wade. Protestors voiced their fear that a woman’s...
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Local family becomes American citizens

BASS HARBOR — Citizenship in the U.S. is a sought-after privilege and is a goal that many who come to this country set out to achieve. This goal was realized for a local family from Macedonia, who received their citizenship last week. Zoran and Dejana Manev of Bass Harbor,...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy