Superior, WI

Library Happenings: Join the summer reading program

Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR — Summer fun is in full swing at Superior Public Library!. Join our summer reading program for kids and teens and discover “Oceans of Possibilities” while earning prizes for reading! You can track your progress online or pick up a paper form at the youth services...

Daily Telegram

Superior tourism commission funds Bong Center

SUPERIOR — The city's longstanding relationship with the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center for tourism promotion will continue for at least one year. The tourism development commission on Friday, June 24, approved awarding a grant in the amount of $164,243 to the center. Commissioner Pattie Soliday made a...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Linda M. Fender

Linda M. Fender, 77, of Superior, died peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice, Duluth, surrounded by family. She was born February 19, 1945, in Duluth, MN, to Benedict and Mabel (Tobin) Varhalla. On June 18, 1966, in Duluth, MN, Linda M. Varhalla and Martin W. Fender...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Jeanne Rae Peterson

Jeanne Rae Peterson, 76, of Iron River Wisconsin Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior, WI. Jeanne was born in Duluth Minnesota on February 17, 1946, to Arnold and Evelyn (Soderberg) Peterson, the youngest of three siblings. Jeanne graduated high school from Denfeld High in 1964, and after high school she stayed in Duluth, married, and started her family. In the early 70’s after divorcing her first husband, Jeanne and her daughter Paula moved to Iron River where she started her lengthy career in the hospitality industry, beginning with Stewart’s Lodge. She was well known in Iron River for her talents in the kitchen, especially her potato salad and pigs in the blanket, working at almost every eating establishment and tavern in town showing off her witty/sarcastic personality and always letting you know exactly how she felt. She worked at other businesses such as LePage’s Hardware Store and who could forget her business Jeanne’s Fantasy and Fun. In 2000 she was blessed with a Grandson from her second daughter whom she adored! He was the center of her universe and she let everyone know! She was a genuine person who would be the first to lend a helping hand, volunteer for a benefit, or give you a couple of rolls of toilet paper if you ran out. She will be missed by many, but leaves behind epic memories for all to cherish, hot tub party anyone?
IRON RIVER, WI
Daily Telegram

Viking cruise passengers eagerly discover Duluth

DULUTH — After a hiatus of nearly a decade, it's a novelty for the port of Duluth-Superior to welcome cruise ships. The experience is just as novel for the guests disembarking to spend a day in the Twin Ports. "People didn't realize how wonderful the Great Lakes were," said...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Club Canna opens; Soundtronics makes move

SUPERIOR — Club Canna opened its doors in Superior’s South End neighborhood Friday, June 24. Located in the former Jack’s Fast Food Spur building, 5701 Tower Ave., the new business offers slushies, juices, cold brew coffee, energy drinks and water. Customers age 21 and older can have their drinks infused with Sutherland CBD products at the checkout counter.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Superior Telegram wins 22 awards from Wisconsin Newspaper Association

SUPERIOR — The Wisconsin Newspaper Association announced the winners of its 2020-2021 Better Newspaper Contest on Friday, June 24, in Madison, and the Superior Telegram was honored with 22 awards. In the weekly newspapers division, the Telegram received the following awards. Jed Carlson and Maria Lockwood, first place, All-Around...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Terry T. Nordeen

Terry passed peacefully on June 20th, 2022. He was born July 5th, 1950 in Superior, WI the youngest of six children. After graduating from Superior High School, Terry enlisted in the army and served in Vietnam. He eventually settled down in Seattle, WA where he started a career in HVAC system design and met his wife, Bettse. Together they had one daughter: Amy. The family of three left Seattle in 1991 to raise Amy in the small town of Hamilton, MT. They called it home for 30 years. Terry made the most of every minute in Montana. He fly-fished every stream, motorcycled every highway, and often played 36 holes a day. Shortly after retiring to his favorite golf destination, St. George, UT, he was diagnosed with MDS leukemia and lost the battle less than a year later. Life is fragile and we should all take a lesson from Terry and not waste a single day.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Another $168 million of work added to Twin Ports Interchange

DULUTH — Interchange work on Interstate 35 through Lincoln Park will now include aspects of the project that had been put on hold. U.S. Highway 53 bridges toward Piedmont and the Miller Hill Mall, and an interchange on Garfield Avenue leading into and out of the port, will begin as soon as late summer.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Duluth woman pleads guilty in dismembering case

DULUTH — A woman admitted Tuesday to helping a friend dispose of a homicide victim's remains in Lake Superior last summer. Tommi Lynn Hintz, 32, of Duluth, pleaded guilty as an accomplice after the fact to felony murder, agreeing to cooperate in the prosecution of two co-defendants charged in connection with the killing and dismemberment of Richard "Ricky" Anthony Balsimo Jr.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Auto racing: Border Battle in Superior welcomes back Canadian friends

SUPERIOR — The sixth annual Great Lakes Border Battle this weekend at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior is back and bigger than ever. The two-day event features $10,000 to win for Modifieds, a season-high for all of Wissota, according to track promoter Joe Stariha. Racing starts at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Superior woman charged with animal mistreatment

SUPERIOR — A Superior woman who allegedly mistreated the cats in her apartment made her initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court June 3. Donna Marie Faugerstrom, 59, faces eight counts of mistreating animals, all misdemeanor violations. A $3,000 signature bond was set for Faugerstrom, and she was ordered not to possess or care for any animals.
SUPERIOR, WI

