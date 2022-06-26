Library Happenings: Join the summer reading program

Jeanne Rae Peterson, 76, of Iron River Wisconsin Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior, WI. Jeanne was born in Duluth Minnesota on February 17, 1946, to Arnold and Evelyn (Soderberg) Peterson, the youngest of three siblings. Jeanne graduated high school from Denfeld High in 1964, and after high school she stayed in Duluth, married, and started her family. In the early 70’s after divorcing her first husband, Jeanne and her daughter Paula moved to Iron River where she started her lengthy career in the hospitality industry, beginning with Stewart’s Lodge. She was well known in Iron River for her talents in the kitchen, especially her potato salad and pigs in the blanket, working at almost every eating establishment and tavern in town showing off her witty/sarcastic personality and always letting you know exactly how she felt. She worked at other businesses such as LePage’s Hardware Store and who could forget her business Jeanne’s Fantasy and Fun. In 2000 she was blessed with a Grandson from her second daughter whom she adored! He was the center of her universe and she let everyone know! She was a genuine person who would be the first to lend a helping hand, volunteer for a benefit, or give you a couple of rolls of toilet paper if you ran out. She will be missed by many, but leaves behind epic memories for all to cherish, hot tub party anyone?

