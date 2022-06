COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will hand out free gun safe locks in the latest of a series of efforts to promote gun safety. Council member Aditi Bussells announced the "Lock It Up" campaign at the June 21 City Council meeting. In addition to gun locks, the city will give people "gun cheat sheets" to track the make and model of their firearms, making it easier for authorities to retrieve a gun if it's stolen.

