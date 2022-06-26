UAE Government Team to Visit Germany for Talks on Hydrogen

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are not caught by the president, former...
On the eve of the two-year anniversary of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Washington is preparing to escalate its complaints that Mexico’s state-favoring energy policies violate the pact, people familiar with the matter said. The move would risk exacerbating tensions between the countries’ governments just as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez...
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fell by 9 percentage points in the past two weeks as worries mount over rising prices ahead of a July 10 vote for the upper house of parliament, an NHK poll showed. Support for Kishida’s government was at 50%, down from 59% two...
Europe is now the only region where analysts are still increasing their estimates for corporate profits, with banks leading the pace of upgrades, according to Sanford C. Bernstein strategists. Brokerages predict record profits in the region this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, even as concern mounts that a...
Ford Motor Co. urged the UK to maintain its trade agreement with the European Union, warning that a measure under consideration to override the deal may threaten further investments in the country. “Investors invest in good faith and on the basis that the UK is reliable place to invest,” Tim...
NATO moved one step closer to bolstering its eastern front with Russia after Turkey dropped its opposition to Swedish and Finnish bids to join the military alliance. The deal reached on Tuesday night as leaders gathered in Madrid to discuss NATO’s future path all but ensures a major expansion on Russia’s doorstep. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday that the alliance would invite the two Nordic countries to join while leaders are still in the Spanish capital.
NATO will discuss plans to boost forces in Europe by placing about 300,000 troops on high alert to counter Russian aggression as leaders from the 30-member military alliance hold talks in Madrid. Finland and Sweden are set to be invited to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization during the group’s...
Deutsche Lufthansa AG will return the Airbus SE A380 double-decker jet to service next summer, reversing its pandemic-era decision to retire the aircraft as travel demand soars. The carrier is assessing how many 500-seat A380s will need to be reactivated and where they should fly in summer 2023. One reason...
Half way to the point when Hong Kong will officially be enveloped by China, Beijing is not just calling the shots politically, but in vast swathes of the city’s $344 billion economy. From the stock exchange to brokerages, construction projects to the retail sector, Chinese state-controlled firms are increasingly...
US restrictions on exports “are at the red-hot center of how we best protect our democracies” because they cut off supply of crucial technologies tocountries that threaten American national security, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. Export controls “matter more than ever,” she said at a conference hosted by...
Afghanistan’s central bank has banned online foreign exchange trading, declaring it “illegal” in Islam and warned that anyone engaging in it would face prosecution, a spokesman of the bank said. “Da Afghanistan Bank considers online forex trading illegal and fraudulent, and there is no instruction in Islamic...
China’s revised Covid guidelines that cut quarantine in half for inbound travelers also created a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases flare, showing the country still has a zero tolerance approach to the virus. President Xi Jinping solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where...
The French government slashed its economic growth forecast on Tuesday as surging energy and food costs related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine damp consumer spending. Caroline Connan reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
Travelers wanting to get into China will still need to contend with the intricate web of testing and bureaucratic requirements that underpin Covid Zero, tempering optimism that its decision to halve quarantine time signals the country is ready to emerge from an extended isolation. While inbound flight schedule data show...
Hello. Today we look at how Asia’s anti-inflation defenses are weakening, what the big central banks are up to this week and how global imbalances are widening. Many Asian economies have managed to shield their citizens from the surging energy and food prices that are sweeping the world economy through subsidies and other fiscal support.
Comments / 0