ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Get ahead of pests in your garden

By The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQwMg_0gMYCWCd00

Now that plants are in the ground, you might start noticing pests trying to ruin all the hard work you have put into your garden. Don’t fret, instead learn about a multipronged approach to manage problematic critters in your garden, called integrated pest management, or IPM.

IPM uses different levels of approaches to control pests with the main goals of:

  1. Minimizing damage and environmental hazards
  2. Maintaining productivity/aesthetics

The first step when determining the best way to control a pest problem is to identify the plant the problem is occurring on. Different approaches are appropriate for certain plants while others would not be. If the problem is occurring on many types of plants, that can be helpful in identifying the pest as well.

Before you have pests in your garden, you should focus on growing healthy plants as a preventative measure. Healthy plants have fewer pests, and if they do get a pest problem, they are more likely to overcome it. It’s also important to keep in mind that plant needs change throughout the lifecycle of a plant (fertilizer, pruning, water, etc.). The final thing to keep in mind is that plant problems usually arise from a combination of stress factors. Rarely do pests attack and kill healthy plants, so keep your plants happy to keep the pests away. Selecting appropriate plants for our area, and for the specific area you are planting in will cut down on potential issues. Managing your soil conditions (compaction, drainage, tilth, nutrients) will help you to have healthy plants as well.

If you do experience pest issues, consider following the IPM approaches, in order of the least invasive and last resort, the most invasive.

  • Water management: Make sure you are applying an appropriate amount of water, overwatering, and underwatering can open up your plants to issues. Try adjusting water needs as a first control method.
  • Cultural care: Be sure you have good spacing and air flow, consider your plants exposure to sun and wind, use mulch, and prune appropriately.
  • Mechanical methods: For pests this usually involves covers or barriers, and traps.
  • Biological controls: Use predators, parasites, disease organisms, and beneficial nematodes that will specifically attack the pest you are experiencing problems with.
  • Chemical controls: This should always be the last resort. If you do decide to use pesticides, be sure you always read the label carefully so that you know when you can use it, which plants you can use it on, and which pests it controls. There are also environmental hazards on pesticide labels that will help you keep the environment, including pollinators, safe.

Keeping your plants healthy, and using IPM strategies when you do experience a problem will hopefully keep your plants pest free this season!

Sherie Shaffer is the horticulture coordinator at the Colorado State University Extension office for Pueblo County. She can be reached at 583-6566 or by email at shaffers@pueblocounty.us

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Invasive Plants#Pesticides#Pests#Ipm
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
929
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy