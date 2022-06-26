ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Ukrainian commander says that 80% of his elite unit of marines have been killed or injured in Donbas fighting

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ukrainian military commander has told Sky News that 80% of his...

Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘exhausted’ military has 200 soldiers ‘killed in a day’

A further two hundred Russian troops have reportedly been killed since yesterday during their invasion of Ukraine.The reported losses bring the total number of deaths among Vladimir Putin’s troops since the beginning of the invasion to 33,800, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.This is 200 more than the 33,600 deaths that were reported from 24 February to 19 June.It comes after Russian troops were reported to be exhausted four months into their military operation as a result of poor institutional culture and skill sets.Putin’s troops are possibly running low on stocks of advanced...
