Young women in Phoenix woke up Friday to a world they've never known, one without Roe

For many of the young women protesting outside the Arizona Capitol on Friday evening, it was like they had gone to sleep in one world and awakened in another.

They woke up Friday morning to find the constitutional right to an abortion they had known their entire lives was gone.

Just after 10 a.m. on the East Coast, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, setting off a wave of protests around the country.

In Phoenix, the decision dropped just past 7 a.m.

"I woke up and went on my phone, on social media, and I saw a bunch of posts saying Roe vs. Wade was overturned."

"I woke up and my friends were texting me."

"My sister woke me up running through the house saying 'Roe vs. Wade has been overturned, Roe vs. Wade has been overturned!'"

"I woke up to a phone call from my friend."

"I woke up to it all over the news."

Camryn Supino, 19, was among the thousands braving the 106-degree early evening heat outside the Capitol.

"I actually woke up and I always start off my mornings just scrolling on TikTok," said Supino, wearing a pale yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the words Bans Off Our Bodies.

"The first video that popped up was just one of the reporters on there talking about how it was overturned," she said. "That was the first thing I saw this morning.

"And it broke my heart."

Keeping up with the day's events

The decision had been anticipated, for some, since the Trump administration locked in a conservative majority on the Supreme Court, and for others, since the draft opinion was leaked in early May.

But still, expecting bad news isn't the same as receiving it, and Friday's historic ruling left many experiencing a kind of whiplash.

"I knew it was coming, I just didn't think it would be this soon," Supino said. "I thought it would still be a couple weeks away."

And on Friday, things moved fast.

It was midday when Planned Parenthood Arizona announced it was halting abortion services. By the end of the day, all but one of the state's nine licensed abortion clinics had shuttered, the status of the last one unclear.

The closures, providers said, were a response to the murky legal landscape of abortion in Arizona post-Roe.

It was a stark example of how quickly a right that had stood since 1973, for two generations of American women, could be taken away.

Chloe Fooshee, 18, arrived early to Friday evening's protest with a small group of teenagers, all of them wearing pink shirts.

She had woken up that morning to a call from a friend, who informed her: "We're going to a protest today for Roe vs. Wade."

Fooshee immediately opened Instagram and scrolled through post after post confirming it had been overturned. "So that's how I found out about it," she said. "Pretty abrupt.

"It's weird, because it makes me think of something that's supposed to be a right turned into almost a privilege," Fooshee said.

"It should be very accessible to everybody. I know that, and I've always known that. But now that it's taken away, it feels like we're supposed to earn that somehow.

"It's not great to have to earn something that should be public health care," Fooshee said. "Very basic public health care."

'It doesn't feel right'

Friday was Fooshee's first protest.

"I look at pictures of people from 50 years ago doing the exact same thing and it's like nothing has changed," she said. "Hopefully we can change it again."

Around the teenagers, the crowd outside the Capitol swelled to thousands. At tables set up by Planned Parenthood, Radical Women and the ACLU, volunteers gathered signatures and handed out T-shirts and signs.

For many of the young women sitting on the grass, waiting for the march to kick off, the moment was difficult to take in.

It was hard in particular to digest one succinct line from Justice Stephen Breyer's dissent: "After today, young women will come of age with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had."

Emily Pham, 21, recently graduated from Arizona State University. She said in her experience as a college student, unplanned pregnancies happen, even if people are careful to use contraceptives or Plan B, the so-called morning after pill.

"It's never ideal, but it always happens," she said. "I've had many friends who have gotten abortions and have been very fortunate to have that option."

She finds it hard to believe that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, especially in the current moment.

"Kids can be gunned down in schools right now," she said. "They're not even guaranteed safety in their elementary schools. We don't even have baby formula on the shelves right now.

"So this idea of forced birth into our country where kids aren't even safe? To me it's unfathomable."

Losing what was taken for granted

Emily Mata, 18, said she couldn't quite believe the news when she first saw it on social media.

"I was like, 'This is crazy.' I was in shock," she said. "So I went on Google and I googled Roe vs. Wade. And the first article that popped up said the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

"And I was in disbelief. I was sad," she said. "And I was angry that the majority of the people that made this decision were men, these aren't women, they don't know the struggles that women face."

Kate Devall, 17, was on the couch with her many pets — five rats, a rabbit and two dogs — and scrolling through Instagram when she saw a post reading: "This has been overturned, y'all."

"You're so used to something, you kind of take it for granted, I guess," she said. "And then, boom. It's gone. You're told, you can't get this because some old white man's telling you no."

The specter of a forced pregnancy is not something most of the current generation has had to entertain. But now it looms large.

"I have a lot of dreams and aspirations," said Wren Fasano, 18. "I want to do a lot. And if that happens to me, I would be ruined. It's one of my worst nightmares.

"And this happening, it's not come to life just yet, but it's halfway there," they said. "It's really horrifying."

The fight of an earlier generation

As the sun dipped below the Capitol, the march began. Planned Parenthood volunteers wearing fluorescent pink vests handed out bottles of cold water as a steady stream of chanting protesters, most of them waving signs, passed down toward Jefferson Street.

Later, the rally would grow violent as protesters were met with law enforcement officers firing tear gas from the windows of the Capitol. But now, it was peaceful, any clashes restricted to words.

Along the route, protesters were met with a group of four young men, all wearing large, reflective sunglasses and a couple donning blue America First caps. They held small crosses aloft in the direction of the march.

"Christ wins!" one of the four yelled at the crowd. "Jesus would have hated you!" a man retorted.

Then an older woman with a large fluffy dog approached.

"I'm just a Christian who believes in pro-choice," she said.

"You're not a real Christian then," one of the boys shot back, dismissively.

"For heaven's sakes!" the 71-year-old woman told The Arizona Republic a minute later. "I mean, I feel bad for them."

Her name, she said, was Karina Colbert, and she found out Roe v. Wade had been overturned on the phone too — that is, her landline.

She had called a friend on Friday morning to catch up. "I said, 'What are you doing tonight?' She said, 'You know there's a protest down at the Capitol?' I said, 'No?'"

The news came as a shock to Colbert. "I was crying this morning when I heard," she said. So she decided to go out and make some noise.

"I am not even into politics," she said, as she walked along with the crowd, the cross-bearing boys left behind. "I am into freedom and rights."

Born in 1951, Colbert said she remembers taking part in women's rights protests in the 1970s, including for abortion.

"I do remember women fighting for their rights. Women getting their rights. And now women are losing their rights," she said.

"And it's like, how? We fought so hard."

