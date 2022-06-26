ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trail camera victory shows a close up view of a wild Florida panther

By Andrew West, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoUix_0gMYCP1Y00

The miles on foot and by car were racking up. While always fruitful, the outcome often was not the one I desired.

On recent hikes to my remote sensor camera set up at Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed. I would mutter: Is it set up correctly? Are the batteries dead? Did a bear knock it over? Did rain destroy the cables? Did the flashes go off correctly? Did a Florida panther or a bear stroll by?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDu4n_0gMYCP1Y00

Over the past couple of years, all of the above have occurred except a bear knocking over the remote camera. The system has been one of the most frustrating experiences of my career. When it works, however, all those frustrations melt away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhcGe_0gMYCP1Y00

When I first started using the camera in 2016, I would regularly get the wildlife I was seeking — panthers, bears, deer and other cool mammals. But for the past 1 1/2 to 2 years, it has been slim pickings. I blame a variety of reasons, mostly user error, older weathered equipment and a little Mother Nature mixed in. Nothing is more frustrating than looking at the back of the camera and seeing swaying grass or a couple of frames of black because the flashes didn't fire correctly.

But that all changed at the beginning of the year. I seemed to have figured out some of the glitches, and I started seeing animals on the back of the screen. A mother turkey with its poults in tow, a beautiful bobcat, a wild hog using a tree as a scratching post. Finally, on the last day before the tropical system moved in, I got the grand prize: a rare Florida panther beautifully lit and close to the camera. It is one of my favorite photos of the cat. The detail in the fur and face just amazed me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UBsv_0gMYCP1Y00

The fruitful part when I hike out there is documenting the beauty of the watershed with my camera. The group of deer, wildflowers, butterflies and the soaring swallowtail kites. Recently I documented more than a dozen of the birds acrobatically flying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwpsZ_0gMYCP1Y00

I have the system to document Southwest Florida's amazing wildlife that we don't see regularly. The panthers are elusive and don't usually hang around when humans are present. It is a chance to see these guys up close without being there.

Look for more images from the camera in the future.

Follow me on Facebook and on Instagram at Andrewpwestphoto.

Thanks for tagging along on this visual journey.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Trail camera victory shows a close up view of a wild Florida panther

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panther#Southwest Florida#Remote Camera#Panthers#Birds
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy