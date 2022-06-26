Florida State football most important player countdown: No. 24

The countdown to the 2022 Florida State football season is underway.

Mike Norvell's third season atop the Seminoles will be a critical one to his long-term chances in Tallahassee. The roster continues to be shaped more in his desired image as he looks to guide FSU to a bowl for the first time in his tenure.

To begin that look ahead to the upcoming season, it's time for the Democrat's annual list of the 40 most important FSU football players, continuing today with No. 24.

Our list of the 40 most important FSU football players was compiled on June 9 by aggregating the rankings submitted by beat writers Curt Weiler and Carter Karels. Any players added to the roster after that date were not considered for this list. All ties were broken by discussion.

No. 24: Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson

Wilson is definitely among the more intriguing players that FSU added this offseason.

There aren't many 6-foot-7 wide receivers who move as effortlessly as he does. As we saw this spring, when he's at his best, he could be the Seminoles' most dangerous offensive weapon.

That being said, there wasn't enough consistency from Wilson this spring to see him as FSU's top receiving option.

The Arizona State transfer was a four-star wideout in the 2020 class, but never really found his footing with the Sun Devils. Wilson had 12 catches for 154 yards and his first career touchdown in the first four games of the 2021 season before suffering a hamstring injury which effectively ended his season. He returned to play in one more game after that but didn't record any statistics.

There were no observable lingering effects of that injury in his first spring at FSU as he moved with ease and had days where he looked like the best receiver in the unit. What stops him from being a potential top-10 name on this list is that he dropped far too many passes this spring.

Wilson should see plenty of the field this season. He'll likely make some incredible plays and also have some inexcusable drops.

At worst, he'll be a capable red-zone threat for FSU with his size and athleticism.

At best, he's capable of being the big-play wide receiver FSU has been missing since Tamorrion Terry left the program.

