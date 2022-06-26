ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Where to get the best pudding in Dallas for National Chocolate Pudding Day, according to Yelp

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s be real: Snack Pack’s chocolate pudding cups were the ultimate lunch box staple as a child. When you opened your lunch box and saw that, you knew it was going to be a good day.

Saturday, June 25, is National Chocolate Pudding. Did you know that the earliest recorded print recipe for chocolate pudding dates to a time before the United States of America existed? According to NationalToday.com, the earliest print recipe for chocolate pudding found was from 1730.

In celebration of this delicious treat, here is a list of the best places to get pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp:

  • The Gourmet Bread Pudding Company
  • Val’s Cheesecakes
  • Milk & Cream
  • Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries
  • Better Than Sex: A Dessert Restaurant
  • Coconut Paradise
  • Haute Sweets Patisserie
  • Bisous Bisous Patisserie
  • Village Baking
  • Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

