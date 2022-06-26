Where to get the best pudding in Dallas for National Chocolate Pudding Day, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s be real: Snack Pack’s chocolate pudding cups were the ultimate lunch box staple as a child. When you opened your lunch box and saw that, you knew it was going to be a good day.
Saturday, June 25, is National Chocolate Pudding. Did you know that the earliest recorded print recipe for chocolate pudding dates to a time before the United States of America existed? According to NationalToday.com, the earliest print recipe for chocolate pudding found was from 1730.
In celebration of this delicious treat, here is a list of the best places to get pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp:
- The Gourmet Bread Pudding Company
- Val’s Cheesecakes
- Milk & Cream
- Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries
- Better Than Sex: A Dessert Restaurant
- Coconut Paradise
- Haute Sweets Patisserie
- Bisous Bisous Patisserie
- Village Baking
- Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee
For more information, visit Yelp.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 0