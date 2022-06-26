Police Investigate Shooting in Grocery Store Parking Lot, Wounded Man Hospitalized

Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter/paramedics were at the scene of a reported man down who was shot in a parking lot at Ralphs located on the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

Oscar Sol / KNN

LAFD performed CPR at the time of arrival around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The wounded victim in unknown condition was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Witnesses in the area saw a white vehicle leaving the scene after hearing shots fired.

LAPD had one person in handcuffs at the location where the shooting was reported. The parking lot was taped by LAPD Topanga Division officers while they conducted their investigation.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network