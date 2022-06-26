ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigate Shooting in Grocery Store Parking Lot, Wounded Man Hospitalized

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter/paramedics were at the scene of a reported man down who was shot in a parking lot at Ralphs located on the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IM4Vo_0gMYApqk00
Oscar Sol / KNN

LAFD performed CPR at the time of arrival around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The wounded victim in unknown condition was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Witnesses in the area saw a white vehicle leaving the scene after hearing shots fired.

LAPD had one person in handcuffs at the location where the shooting was reported. The parking lot was taped by LAPD Topanga Division officers while they conducted their investigation.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

CBS LA

No victims found after reports of a shooting outside Culver City Mall

Police have found no victims after a reported shooting outside of Westfield Culver City. According to the Culver City Police Department, the shooting happened outside the mall at 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard in the parking lot. Investigators found bullet holes in several vehicles but found no victims at the scene.There is no suspect information currently available. This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 
CULVER CITY, CA
Canyon News

West Hollywood Resident Fatally Shot

WEST HOLLYWOOD/WOODLAND HILLS—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of a 34-year-old man, from West Hollywood. The LAPD reported on Saturday, June 25, shortly before midnight, Topanga Area patrol...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Rosemead Hotel

ROSEMEAD – A man found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Rosemead was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into his cause of death. Alberto Leyva, 33, was found dead at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in the 800 block of Montebello Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His city of residence was not known.
ROSEMEAD, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Man fatally shot in Norwalk

NORWALK — Sheriff's homicide detectives Tuesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff's Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue where they found the victim, who they say was between 35 and 40 years old, on the ground with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Attacked by Dogs in Sylmar

A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured after being mauled in a dog attack for 19 minutes in Sylmar on Monday. Home surveillance footage shows two dogs attack the woman behind a gate in the yard where the dogs lived. "One officer fired two rounds at one of the two dogs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

6 stolen vehicles recovered, 9 people arrested: Glendale PD

Glendale police recovered six stolen vehicles in the last month and arrested nine people in connection to the thefts. Around 4:30 p.m. June 21, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 1400 block of E. Colorado Street. The officers observed a man who appeared to be sleeping inside of the […]
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES – A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday while sitting inside a vehicle in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 71st and Figueroa streets, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Compton Avenue [Watts, CA]

WATTS, CA (June 27, 2022) – Saturday night, one victim was pronounced dead following a motorcycle collision on Compton Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 6:00 p.m., near Century Boulevard on June 25th. According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling south when a northbound vehicle attempted to turn...
COMPTON, CA
