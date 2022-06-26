Weather Blog: Great June weather, looking ahead to 4th of July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Southeast Nebraska is out of a drought for the first time since 2020. The city of Lincoln started asking people to conserve water back in April, they did this partially because of drought conditions. Now Lancaster County is, officially, no longer dry, but that’s not the case...
South Dakota rancher says hay supply is in high demand even with early spring rains. An Eastern South Dakota cattle producer says hay supplies are tight from drought across the Great Plains. Alan Vedvei of Lake Preston tells Brownfield “Right now, hay supplies are really short all over South Dakota...
OMAHA — Nebraskans have watched this year as severe weather has tracked across the state in waves since May, devastating some areas multiple times. In Kearney, Realtor Patrick Slack can only shake his head at the damage. A commercial building was so badly pummeled by hail that the loss...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.
Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.
A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms.
Severe weather is not expected.
The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night.
Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night.
It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday.
At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.
NORFOLK – Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District personnel state you’re never far from a public outdoor recreation area. According to a release from the LENRD, most of these trails, lakes, parks and wildlife areas are built and maintained by Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs). As one of...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District are deciding who will serve out the remainder of former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the June 28 Special Election. Two State Senators are vying for the spot -- Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks. The...
The Mount Rushmore State (by and large) is a pretty safe state. However, some cities and towns have a much lower crime rate than others. As it turns out, the safest town in all of South Dakota is just an hour away from the state's largest city, Sioux Falls. And you may never even heard of the town that takes the top spot.
MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday. Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
(Undated) -- A new report says Nebraska is one of the most independent states in the country. WalletHub says Nebraska ranks 5th overall based on consumer finances, the government, job market, international trade, and personal vices. WalletHub says Nebraska has the 7th-lowest government dependency and the 2nd-lowest job market dependency. WalletHub says the most independent state is Utah and most dependent state is Kentucky. A full list of states is available here.
Long before Mount Rushmore was completed in South Dakota's Black Hills, one family's decision to settle in the then-Dakota Territory would help later generations become very familiar with this part of the world. And now that tiny South Dakota town is on a very exclusive list. De Smet was voted...
Had enough of the world? Want to crawl into a hole and pretend all of this CRAP isn't happening?. Do you think the end times will hit us any day now?. Then again, you might just hate people in general. That's always a great excuse. Well then Have I got...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
New Hampshire is a breathtaking state full of giant trees, meandering rivers, and majestic mountains. It’s a beautiful place to visit if you enjoy hiking, camping, or rafting. Unfortunately, this fantastic natural beauty may disappear because New Hampshire is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94.
South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
Fourth of July celebrations are set to kick off this weekend around the Omaha metro area. Here's what you need to know when it comes to regional firework ordinances, and where you can celebrate Independence Day. Lighting fireworks in Sarpy County, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa:. Bellevue | Springfield |...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly $400,000 worth of beef is missing after a slew of semi thefts that began last week. On Sunday, A Grand Island man reported that his semi was stolen on Friday. He told police that the GPS in his truck indicated that the truck was southwest of Lincoln near the intersection of 100th Street and Highway 33.
Comments / 0