Nebraska State

Weather Blog: Great June weather, looking ahead to 4th of July

By Jeff Penner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong summer cold front moved through Saturday night leading to a much more comfortable air mass. We are in for some...

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Is Headed Toward Baltimore

 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.  Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.  A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms.  Severe weather is not expected.  The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night. It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday.  At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.
Recreational Opportunities Abound In Northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK – Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District personnel state you’re never far from a public outdoor recreation area. According to a release from the LENRD, most of these trails, lakes, parks and wildlife areas are built and maintained by Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs). As one of...
HURRICANE CENTER: Now Three Waves Watched

Getting Busy On All Sides Of Florida… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropics are waking up. The National Hurricane Center is now tracking three waves that may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
WalletHub: Nebraska Is 5th-Most Independent State

(Undated) -- A new report says Nebraska is one of the most independent states in the country. WalletHub says Nebraska ranks 5th overall based on consumer finances, the government, job market, international trade, and personal vices. WalletHub says Nebraska has the 7th-lowest government dependency and the 2nd-lowest job market dependency. WalletHub says the most independent state is Utah and most dependent state is Kentucky. A full list of states is available here.
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
B102.7

How Was This Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in all of South Dakota?

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
KETV.com

Celebrating the Fourth of July in eastern Nebraska, Iowa

Fourth of July celebrations are set to kick off this weekend around the Omaha metro area. Here's what you need to know when it comes to regional firework ordinances, and where you can celebrate Independence Day. Lighting fireworks in Sarpy County, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa:. Bellevue | Springfield |...
klkntv.com

Where’s the beef? Nearly $400,000 worth missing after semi thefts in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly $400,000 worth of beef is missing after a slew of semi thefts that began last week. On Sunday, A Grand Island man reported that his semi was stolen on Friday. He told police that the GPS in his truck indicated that the truck was southwest of Lincoln near the intersection of 100th Street and Highway 33.
