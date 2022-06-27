ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEW PROJECTIONS: Tropical low could bring more rain later this week

By Kristen Currie, Nick Bannin
KXAN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — As is normal for this time of year, the Atlantic basin is starting to warm up with tropical activity. Forecast models point to two areas of possible development that bear watching – one in the mid-Atlantic and the other in the northern Gulf. Given the proximity and more...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 83

Yaya03
5d ago

C'mon Mother Nature, don't let us down, we need ya more than ever! Cool weather & holidays will soon be upon us, we need to get started on the right foot!#RainWarriorsBringItOn!☔️

Reply(7)
47
Marie Walker
5d ago

I believe most all of Texas could use some rain right about now. 🤞

Reply(8)
64
Dr. Shaun C. Rice
5d ago

People rush to the stores buy up everything on the shelves stock up!!! So when the storm comes an somehow hit your area an your home flood; all the things you bought from the stores will be ruined 😂this is so important! Also call your friends an tell them to do the same thing!! Next don’t start praying, you never was doing it before so why start when the storm is banging down your door. However do take Gods name in vain when issues start to happen to you in your life as result of the rain. It’s what normally do right? Call on the very one don’t believe in : oh my God.. “ then you curse His sacred union with the phrase : holy 💩. So if a storm comes tomorrow or a year from now, do what you do best. But remember: do not start to form a relationship with God now.. cuz you got the issues of this world all handled on your own. Gods got is popcorn 🍿 an He’s watching

Reply(4)
8
Related
cw39.com

Heavy rain targets Southeast Texas as Gulf low nears

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An area of low pressure continues to swirl over the Gulf of Mexico, and is now heading northward towards the middle and upper Texas Coast. As it nears, waves of thunderstorms will sweep across Southeast Texas Thursday. The heaviest and most widespread rain will likely arrive...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Our next weather-maker comes from the Gulf of Mexico

A few locations have been lucky enough to see a few isolated showers, but the coverage of rain is a lot lower today that we saw on Monday. The rain potential should drop off quickly after sunset, and we should remain rain-free overnight. Temperatures should warm back up into the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances mostly dropping out of the forecast. There’s another 20% chance of rain returning Thursday attached to an approaching tropical system. This system, dubbed Invest 95L, is currently moving from Louisiana toward the Texas Gulf Coast. The system is fairly disorganized right now but conditions should be partially favorable for the system to close off it’s center of circulation and it could become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. The system doesn’t have a ton of time to organize so it’s going to be a lopsided one. The highest rain coverage will be near and especially east of where the center moves ashore which could be anywhere from Galveston to Brownsville. We’re hoping for a landfall near Corpus Christi because that is the most favorable spot for us to see rain.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Weather
KWTX

Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!

Parts of Central Texas saw some nice rain Monday evening, but overall rain chances will gradually decrease as we head through the overnight hours. Overall the forecast will be rain-free for the middle of the workweek, other than a few isolated showers. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How much rain did we receive in Central Texas Monday?

AUSTIN, Texas — Widespread showers and storms brought much-needed rainfall to the Central Texas region on Monday afternoon and evening. While not everyone received rain, some areas recorded several inches. The National Weather Service recently released rainfall totals from across the area. The luckiest area was near Burnet with...
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio Current

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

It gives us no joy to spoil anyone's holiday swimming excursion. However, if your plans for the long weekend include splashing around at the Texas Coast, be warned you may be wading into poop-infested waters. In 2021, 55 out of 61 Texas beaches tested by environmental regulators were found potentially...
Orange Leader

Tropical development next week could impact Orange County, SETX

Those of us in Southeast Texas must keep an idea on tropical storm development in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center has given the northwestern Gulf of Mexico a low 20 percent chance for tropical development early next week. According to the National Weather Service, a frontal boundary will...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

Big Shock in Big Bend

Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas 6.23.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple received an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the employees needed to clean the entire soda machine, specifically, around the soda spigots because of mold.
TEMPLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Be Careful, Y’all, These are the 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas

Here in Tyler, Texas we love taking our boats out for fun in the summer. And as we are looking at record breaking heat this year, diving head first into Lake Palestine starts to look even more appealing. Let this serve as another friendly reminder, y'all, whether you are travelling or staying local, please be safe out there.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy