Kingsport, TN

God is the great comforter in our time of need

By DUANE WILLIAMS
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Sorrow is part of life. Sadly, many people run from it instead of dealing with it. Human sorrow is a natural and healthy emotion....

Kingsport Times-News

Let the mind of Christ be in you

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:5-8)
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Appalachian Young Writers campers see fruit of summer work

BIG STONE GAP — Seventy-three students from Union Primary and Middle schools are ahead of the curve if asked to write an essay on what they did over the summer when they go back to school. The students, part of the Appalachian Writing Project’s summer Young Writers Camp, came...
SPAIN
Kingsport Times-News

The River: A compassionate place for women

Since October 4, 2004, The River has served as a safe haven for women in downtown Johnson City by providing them a safe place to shower, wash clothes and foster community. The River is a non-profit ministry of First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City that seeks to provide core services and support to women and children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'A Civil War Evening' with Generals Grant and Lee highlights July history happenings

It’s the last Wednesday of June, which means it’s time to check out the fun and interesting history happenings for the month of July. The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and the city of Kingsport Cultural Arts Department are co-sponsoring Fun Fest’s “A Civil War Evening” on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. They will be presenting a two-act docudrama, “Battle of the Wilderness: Two Days in Hell,” featuring Curt Fields as Gen. U.S. Grant and Thomas Lee Jessee as Gen. Robert E. Lee. The event will be held at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport. There is a $5 charge for the event. Tickets can be purchased at the theater on the evening of the event or at the Fun Fest Store. Both Fields and Jessee are nationally recognized for their portrayals of the two generals.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Barnwood Builders' films episode in Wise

‘Barnwood Builders,’ a documentary television series on the Magnolia Network, featured Wise, Virginia, in its most recent episode. In the show, Mark Bowe and his crew of West Virginia master craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins, reusing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. Jim and Susan Gilliam Cox contacted the builders about an old Gilliam family homeplace — a log home dating back to the 1860s — and the home was chosen to be featured on the show. These photos were taken by Tim Cox on the final day of the four-day shoot in March. If you missed the airing of the episode last Thursday, you can still watch it on discovery+ or other streaming platforms. See additional photos at www.timesnews.net.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

GTOs from coast to coast converge on Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Hundreds of Pontiac GTO enthusiasts will be in Kingsport through Sunday morning for the 43rd annual GTOAA Nation- al Convention. The GTO Associa- tion of America, the oldest and largest GTO club, also welcomes owners of other Pontiacs, such as the Catalina and the LeMans. The show...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sew Crazy helps kick off Summer Reading programs

JOHNSON CITY — Bound books and book bags may seem a bit ‘old-school’ with the proliferation of electronic books and readers. But there is still something special about children choosing a book from the shelves and tucking it into their book bags to take home. Libraries in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local club gives back to Hawkins County Humane Society

ROGERSVILLE — The Baileyton Ruritan Club held a donation drive for the Hawkins County Humane Society and raised over $2,000. The Baileyton Ruritan Club is a social welfare organization that helps people in need. Hawkins County Humane Society Manager Sandy Behnke said the organization informed her it would be...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Waldo receives Sertoma's Service to Mankind Award

KINGSPORT — The Sertoma Club of Kingsport presented its 2021 Service to Mankind Award to Frank Waldo. Chuck Huffman, chair of the Service to Mankind Award committee, read highlights of the letter by Dr. Joe Smiddy nominating Waldo for the honor. It said, “Frank is a philanthropist, ordained minister,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Conkin

FALL BRANCH - Dorothy Conkin, 85, of Fall Branch, died at Brookdale Assisted Living in Colonial Heights on Sunday, June 26 after a long battle with dementia. Dorothy was born August 8, 1936 in Sullivan County, TN, to Lacey and Erma Richards. The family moved to Fall Branch when she was a child.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mr. Lawrence “Hoover” Galloway

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Lawrence “Hoover” Galloway, age 93, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a United States WWII Navy Veteran serving as a Photographer on the USS Tarawa. He was employed by the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1984.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kingsport needs a second Chick-fil-A

Something horrible is going to happen this summer to Kingsport area devotees of one of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America. Chick-fil-A on Stone Drive is going to close. It won’t be just for a weekend, or even a month. They’re going to tear it down, right to removing...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Advocates prepare for TN homeless bill to go into effect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, July 1 a bill goes into effect that criminalizes people who camp on public grounds. The bill makes camping along a controlled-access highway, entrance or exit ramp a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine or community service. Now those who advocate for people who struggle to find […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Five questions with artist James Griffin

Though he's only lived in the area for a couple years, having moved to Johnson City in 2020 to be closer to family, James Griffin is doing what he can to immerse himself in the local art scene, with shows scheduled at two local galleries in the coming months. Griffin...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A week of stories and songs in "Perfect" Jonesborough Theater

Sam Payne comes from a line of traveling musicians with a story to tell. Guitar in hand, Payne will be the next performer in residence at the International Storytelling Center from June 28–July 2. He’s working in a tradition established by his dad, a door-to-door salesman who peddled his own folk music albums in the 1970s.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia “Patty” Deel Williams

KINGSPORT – Patricia Deel Williams (Patty) 71, of Kingsport, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Kingsport as the result of pancreatic cancer. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm – 3:00pm on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. A memorial service led by Dr. Randy Fry and Dr. Marvin Cameron will be held in the sanctuary at 3:00pm. It was Patty’s wish to be cremated.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tyler St. John Salyers

DUNGANNON, VA - Tyler St. John Salyers, born July 7, 1986, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday June 22, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Dungannon First Baptist Church. A celebration of Life service will follow with Pastor Larry Beavers officiating.
DUNGANNON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport to host Independence Day Parade Saturday

KINGSPORT — The Independence Day Parade will take place on Saturday and feature plenty of flags, floats and fun. “The Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade is a great tradition and important event for this community,” said Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber, which is sponsoring the event. “It is great to see the way our community joins together as we celebrate our freedom and honor those who serve and sacrifice for our country.”
KINGSPORT, TN

