7 homes destroyed by massive fire in McKinney
MCKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Seven homes under-construction were either destroyed or heavily damaged after a massive fire in a McKinney neighborhood on Saturday, officials...www.kwtx.com
Arson or Karma, I’ve heard several ppl saying that contractors are ending contracts right before closing and selling for higher price. I have a future niece waiting on her house to be finished in Fate and she’s worried now because they are not working on it much anymore and deadline it getting close, her BNB lease ran out and she is staying in a hotel right now,
I feel for the people who bought them and we’re going to move in soon. How heartbreaking
