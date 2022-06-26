ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 05:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-26 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 13:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Parker and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties through 730 PM CDT At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Wells State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Mineral Wells, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells and Mineral Wells State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area: Middle Kuskokwim Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM AKDT FRIDAY FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE MIDDLE KUSKOKWIM VALLEY * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Temperatures...75 to 85 degrees. * Location...Middle Kuskokwim Valley. * Impacts...Rapid ignition, growth, and spread of fires will be possible. Cloud cover will return to the region on Friday, leading to slightly falling temperatures and increased relative humidity. However, gusty winds will persist.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH- CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Gregory, Brule, Aurora, Charles Mix and Douglas. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...near 100 degrees. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning is not expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 22:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Big Horn and central Sheridan Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1205 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from 19 miles southwest of Lodge Grass to Dayton to 13 miles southwest of Sheridan. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Big Horn, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir and Rosebud Battlefield Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 00:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Hill THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAINE AND NORTHERN HILL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Knox RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EXTREME NORTHEAST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox and Antelope. * Winds...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ TODAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .The combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidity values, and strong winds will bring conditions favorable for large fire growth from late this morning through this afternoon across portions of southwest and south central South Dakota. Local fuel conditions may preclude fire growth in some locations. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are also expected this afternoon. Some of these storms may produce strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning with little to no associated rainfall. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322, 326, AND 332 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 322 Fall River County Area, 326 Pine Ridge Area and 332 Badlands Area. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * LIGHTNING...Cloud to ground lighting with little to no rainfall is possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry lightning would produce critical fire weather conditions. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Rosebud; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Treasure; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS ROSEBUD STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TREASURE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph with the strongest winds mainly along and east of Highway 83. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 15 percent with the lowest values mainly along and west of Highway 83. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control. Additional fire starts are possible due to lightning from thunderstorms late in the day, especially across northwest Nebraska.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Morgan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Morgan County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County Hot and dry conditions combined with winds gusting over 30 mph are expected across portions of northeast Colorado. .Temperatures near and exceeding 100 degrees will combine with winds 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon hours. Relative humidity is expected to drop to near 10 percent as well. Fuels are drying out with every passing day, and are probably not far from being critical especially if no precipitation occurs in the next several days. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MORGAN COUNTY, NORTHERN LOGAN COUNTY, AND ELBERT COUNTY BELOW 6000 FEET...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 244 AND 246 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 244 and 246. * Timing...Critical fire conditions will be possible from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle; Lower North Platte River Basin, Scottsbluff National Monument FIRE WEATHER WARNING FOR FWZ 436 AND 437 IN THE SOUTH NEBRASKA PANHANDLE WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 436 AND 437 * WIND...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 13 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 or Moderate to High potential for rapid fire growth. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 05:56:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 07:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; South Walton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Bay and southeastern Walton Counties through 815 AM EDT/715 AM CDT/ At 730 AM EDT/630 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts moving inland 10 miles west of Panama City Beach, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Inlet Beach, Sunnyside, Seminole Hills, Port Washington, Bunker, Laird, Laguna Beach, Grayton Beach, Hollywood Beach, Seagrove Beach and Seaside. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Logan County, Northeast Weld County, Phillips County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Logan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County Hot and dry conditions combined with winds gusting over 30 mph are expected across portions of northeast Colorado. .Temperatures near and exceeding 100 degrees will combine with winds 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon hours. Relative humidity is expected to drop to near 10 percent as well. Fuels are drying out with every passing day, and are probably not far from being critical especially if no precipitation occurs in the next several days. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 242, 248, 249, 250 AND 251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 242, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Critical fire conditions will be possible from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern, northwestern, and north central Puerto Rico and beaches of Culebra, Vieques and St Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

