Get a MacBook Air for under $290 with this amazing refurbished steal

By StackCommerce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

There’s no easier way to get some remote work done or settle in for a little online shopping than on a portable and lightweight MacBook Air. The laptop has become an Apple favorite for a reason — it weighs in at just 2.38 pounds, but still provides a stunning picture and plenty of battery life to make sure you can power through your to-do list wherever you are. Unfortunately, the price tag makes it prohibitive for a lot of budgets.

If you’ve been dreaming of treating yourself to the flexibility and convenience of a MacBook Air , but don’t have the funds, a refurbished model is the perfect solution. It gives you all the bells and whistles of the beloved Apple product for a fraction of the price — 51% off to be specific. Act now to grab an Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5 with 4GB RAM in sleek silver for just $288.99 for a limited time.

This Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5 weighs in just a tad over two pounds and measures just 11.6 inches. Despite the small stature, it’s still packed with all the features you need, like a 1366 x 768 resolution that gives you enhanced picture quality and 128GB of flash storage so that you can safeguard your important files and data.

An Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM allow you smoothly get things done, and the Intel Turbo Boost Technology provides extra power when needed and energy efficiency when you don’t. And you’ll enjoy nine seamless hours of use on a single charge, thanks to the impressive battery life.

This model hails from 2015 and comes with a grade “B” refurbished rating, which means it works great but might have light scuffing on the bevel or case or light scratches and dents on the body.

Make things easier on yourself with a MacBook Air, available now refurbished for just $288.99 .

