Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh city councilman to intoduce bills to protect abortion access in the city

By Patrick Damp
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson is expected to introduce three bills next week that would protect abortion access in Pittsburgh should the state implement a ban.

The first bill would instruct the city's police bureau and other law enforcement agencies to deprioritize enforcement of any abortion-related crime.

The second bill would regulate deceptive advertising by crisis pregnancy centers in the city.

Lastly, the third would attempt to shield abortion providers in the city from investigations for prosecutions for providing legal abortion care.

Councilman Wilson said he's introducing the bills because he believes in a constitutional right to reproductive freedom.

Connie Nania
3d ago

Absolutely nothing has changed for most of country.Abortion never should've been SCOTUS,issue.It is now passed to states where it belongs

wtae.com

Rally held in downtown Pittsburgh after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people have gathered in downtown Pittsburgh at a rally for abortion rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Watch the breaking news report from downtown: Click the video player above. The event is being held outside the City-County Building on...
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle says it will cover travel costs for abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle said it will reimburse employees who choose to travel to get an abortion.In a statement Monday, the company said it will offer reimbursements for family planning services. Giant Eagle said staff will receive more information soon.Find the full statement below."At Giant Eagle, we are committed to providing our Team Members access to comprehensive healthcare, including access to reproductive care. We join other businesses by committing to reimburse expenses for covered family members to travel between states to access family planning services. We will share specific details related to this offering with our Team Members in the coming days."Last week, Dick's Sporting Goods' CEO has announced that the company will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access. Other companies, including JPMorgan Chase, announced similar plans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Area clergy split on Roe v. Wade ruling

The Supreme Court’s controversial ruling Friday overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortions divided local clergy like it has the nation, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be talking about it at services this week. While most clergy members say they support the ruling...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
north-fayette.com

Board of Supervisors - Public Hearing No. 2

Public Hearing to take comment on proposed Ordinance No. 498. The North Fayette Township Board of Supervisors is holding this Public Hearing to take public comment on the following: Ordinance No. 498 - An ordinance making various miscellaneous changes to its zoning ordinance.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
