‘Bridgerton’ Narrator Julie Andrews Reveals Surprising Detail About Her Relationship With Cast

Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

If you’ve been following along with Netflix‘s period drama Bridgerton since Season 1, you have been listening to the voice of Julie Andrews as narrator Lady Whistledown. as she tells the story of each of the characters.

Andrews, who is best known for her Oscar-winning roles in Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, has a distinct voice with a crisp British accent. As she reads her pointed commentary from her society leaflets, Whistledown tells the story of each of the characters as they happen.

Although her voice is the glue that holds the show together, Andrews recently revealed that she has never actually met any of her castmates in real life.

Andrews told the Today show: “[Showrunner] Shonda Rhimes and the whole gang … They’re terrific. It’s a joy and I’m thrilled that they asked me. But I’ve never met the company in person.”

She added: “Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my own recording far, far away from them.”

While Bridgerton is filmed in the UK, where Andrews is originally from, she has been living in Long Island, New York for decades and has recorded her narrations from there.

The series, which first premiered on Christmas Day 2020, was viewed by 63 million households within a few weeks, becoming the streamer’s most-watched series at the time. It was not dethroned until Squid Game debuted in October 2021.

Season 3 of the Shondaland drama will begin filming soon.

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor