Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Man, Previously Convicted Felon Charged With Firearms Offense

By MyChesCo
 3 days ago
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Alex Santiago, age 40, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was charged on Thursday by a federal grand jury for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M....

TjmDE
3d ago

if this happened in the city of Philadelphia, Larry Krasner would have already released him into society...

Frederick Rose
3d ago

Everyone should have a weapon nowadays. Sad but true. You never know when it'll come in use

Bobby F
2d ago

So you mean existing laws to prevent firearms for criminals still don't work? Who knew! Maybe more laws that infringe on law abiding citizens will fix it!

MyChesCo

Woman Wanted for Theft by West Whiteland Police

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced they hold an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Lisa D. Senter. The Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03 issued the warrant on June 23, 2022, in connection to an incident that occurred at the Walmart, located at 270 Indian Run St. in Exton, Pennsylvania. Senter is charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants in Chester County

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced they hold multiple warrants for the arrest of 24-year-old Khyleil A. Triplette. The two arrest warrants were issued by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03 on June 21, 2022. The first is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Marshalls & HomeGoods store located at 436 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Exton, Pennsylvania. The second is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Homesense home furnishing store located at 107 E. Swedesford Rd. in Exton. In both, Triplette is charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Arrest Man on Theft Charges

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown East Goshen Regional Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Domenic Matthew Daniels on theft charges. Authorities state that on June 13, 2022, at 10:29 PM, the officers were dispatched to the Wawa, located in the 1500 block of West Chester Pike, for the theft report. After an investigation, Domenic Matthew Daniels, an ex-employee, was arrested for Theft by Unlawful Taking and related offenses.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

PA Contractor Ripped Off $86K From Clients, AG Says

A contractor in Pennsylvania has been charged after he accepted deposits to build elevators in six residents' homes but never did any of the work, authorities said. Michael Bloom, of Williamsport, agreed to the projects, which totaled $86,110, AG Josh Shapiro said. He provided little or no services in return and refused to give his customers refunds.
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Shamokin, PA
City
Mount Carmel, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
The Associated Press

Fight over 2020 election records lands in Pennsylvania court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A county judge in Williamsport has to decide whether to force officials to provide voter-by-voter electronic election records after the state Office of Open Records ruled Pennsylvania law makes them confidential. Heather Honey, who heads the Lebanon, Pennsylvania-based firm Haystack Investigations, sought in October a...
WBRE

Suspects accused of scheme, theft at Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are asking for help in identifying three people they say are involved in a “quick change” scheme and retail theft at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday around 3:00 p.m. three suspects are believed to have committed a “quick change” scheme at […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Taco Bell in Bala Cynwyd

BALA CYNWYD, PA — The Lower Merion Township Police say they are investigating a Commercial Robbery that occurred on June 21, 2022, at approximately 9:41 PM. The pictured Black male suspect entered the Taco Bell restaurant on West City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. After placing an order and paying with cash, he waved to two additional Black male suspects who entered the restaurant brandishing firearms. Suspect one demanded money from the cash registers and safe; however, the employee was only able to access the register. This same suspect placed the currency in a red bag that he had concealed on his person. During the robbery, one of the additional two suspects discharged his weapon into the ceiling. The three suspects were wearing dark clothing and their faces were concealed. They were armed with what appeared to be semi-automatic firearms.
BALA CYNWYD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested after breaking into vehicles in Pennsylvania, Florida

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police said the man they believe broke into dozens of cars in Westmoreland County is behind bars in Florida, now accused of doing the same thing there.John Hughes allegedly stole guns, jewelry, and electronics locally and stashed them in the home of a woman who police are calling a co-conspirator.Pennsylvania State Police said it was Volusia County police who said they'd picked up John Hughes for allegedly breaking into dozens of cars, taking thousands in jewelry, guns, and money while driving a vehicle that was registered in Pennsylvania.Troopers were able to contact the owner of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
#Firearms#Convicted Felon#Sentencing#Smith Wesson 40
WTAJ

Pa. House: Philly officials face removal for not enforcing crime laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania House resolution that is being brought fourth by the House Judiciary Committee is seeking to create a select committee on restoring law and order in Philadelphia. State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) says he supports House Resolution 216 that would form the investigative committee that would reportedly recommend […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano touts 3-part plan to fight opioid abuse, including harsh sentence

Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano called Monday for a three-pronged attack on Pennsylvania’s ongoing opioid epidemic including harsh mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers whose sales result in fentanyl-related deaths, a new statewide reporting and mapping system for all drug overdoses, and expanded state funding for faith-based recovery houses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
Public Safety
MyChesCo

North Coventry Township Police Investigating a Motor Vehicle Theft

POTTSTOWN, PA — North Coventry Township Police say they are investigating a motor vehicle theft. Authorities state that on June 21, 2022, the North Coventry Township Police Department responded to the 800 block of Sheep Hill Rd in Pottstown for a report of a motor vehicle theft. Allegedly, the pictured 1985 light blue GMC K2500 was stolen at some point between the dates of August 2021 and December 2021.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Baltimore

MS-13 Gang Members Convicted Of Trafficking 13-Year-Old Girl In Maryland

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Seven members and associates of the MS-13 street gang have been convicted of sex trafficking in federal court after taking in a 13-year-old runaway and coercing her into commercial sex acts in Maryland and Virginia. The seven defendants all face a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years when they are sentenced in November. The U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the Eastern District of Virginia, which prosecuted the case, announced the jury verdict Friday, According to an FBI affidavit, the girl ran away from a youth home in Fairfax in 2018. She was sex trafficked for nearly two months in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Charged With DWI After Asking Deputy For Directions

Excuse me, officer! Do you know the quickest way to get home? Officials say a New York state man is in some trouble after getting lost early in the morning. If you're drinking, you don't want to be driving. And if you're drinking, you're certainly not going to want to ask someone in law enforcement for directions in that case either. This man allegedly did.
