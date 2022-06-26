ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Unique places to visit in Ohio

By Jen Steer
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2d6u_0gMY8ZxB00

CLEVELAND ( WJW )– It’s time to be a tourist in your own state. We went off the beaten path to find some of Ohio’s truly unique destinations.

American Sign Museum

1330 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUn9o_0gMY8ZxB00
(Photo courtesy: Wayne Clause via American Sign Museum)

Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

2155 Broadview Rd., ClevelandADVERTISING

The Buckland Museum says it’s the first and only museum in the United States to celebrate witchcraft and the occult. It offers guided tours and has a giftshop full of books and sourvenirs.

Crystal Cave

978 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Located at Heineman’s Winery, the Crystal Cave is actually the world’s largest geode. Some of the crystals are up to 18 inches long. Tours run seven days a week from May through September.

Field of Corn

4995 Rings Rd., Dublin

This art installation features 109 oversized ears of corn. Each concrete cob is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 1,500 pounds. It was created by Ohio State professor and sculptor Malcolm Cochran and dedicated in 1994.

Hartman Rock Garden

1905 Russell Ave., Springfield

Ben Hartman constructed various structures and figurines from concrete, metal, glass, stone, wood and more from 1932 to 1944. Even after his death, his wife maintained what she called, “A garden of love.”

The Friends of the Hartman Rock Garden now work on preservation and restoration of the garden.

  (Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeKjc_0gMY8ZxB00 (Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)Read More »
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUBKs_0gMY8ZxB00 (Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)Read More »
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGKeN_0gMY8ZxB00 (Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)Read More »
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOheh_0gMY8ZxB00 (Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)Read More »
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20U1Ra_0gMY8ZxB00 (Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)Read More »
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EoTP_0gMY8ZxB00 (Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)Read More »
  • (Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)Read More »
  • (Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)Read More »

(Photo courtesy: Harman Rock Garden)Read More »

Jungle Jim’s International Market

5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

Unlike any grocery store you’ve ever seen. The massive store has projects from more than 70 countries. Then there’s the wild and wacky décor, complete with an oversized Campbell’s Soup can.

Serpent Mound

3850 OH-73, Peebles

This National Historic Landmark is the largest surviving prehistoric effigy mound in the world at 1,348 feet. It’s estimated to be between 1,000 to 2,000 years old. The site is open for self-guided tours.

  Serpent Mound Prehistoric Monument Ohio USA. (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k52ne_0gMY8ZxB00 A view of the Great Serpent Mound in Adams County. One of the world’s largest Native American effigy mounds. (Getty Images)Read More »
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYGTv_0gMY8ZxB00 Native American Serpent-shaped Mound in Ohio, the largest in the world. Illustration published in The New Eclectic History of the United States by M. E. Thalheimer (American Book Company; New York, Cincinnati, and Chicago) in 1881 and 1890. Copyright expired; artwork is in Public Domain. (Getty Images)Read More »
  • Serpent Mound Prehistoric Monument Ohio USA. (Getty Images)Read More »
  • A view of the Great Serpent Mound in Adams County. One of the world’s largest Native American effigy mounds. (Getty Images)Read More »

A view of the Great Serpent Mound in Adams County. One of the world’s largest Native American effigy mounds. (Getty Images)Read More »

Temple of Tolerance

203 South Wood St., Wapakoneta

Jim Bowsher’s started building the backyard display in 1981. Over the next 20 years, he’d expand it by buying neighboring properties and stacking stone to create the temple. It’s open daily and donations are appreciated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZyuE_0gMY8ZxB00
(Photo by Merrilee Luke-Ebbeler/courtesy of Temple of Tolerance)

Tony Packo’s hot dog bun collection

1902 Front St., Toledo

It started in 1972 when actor Burt Reynolds stopped in the iconic restaurant. When he was asked for an autograph, he signed a hot dog bun. Now, when celebrities visit Tony Packo’s, they sign a replica bun for the collection, which includes signatures rom presidents, astronauts and more.

Troll Hole Museum

228 East Main St., Alliance

It’s the largest collection of troll dolls in the world. There are 14 rooms with various themes dedicated to the colorful characters. The museum often has character appearances like Poppy from the “Trolls” movies and the Grumpy Troll Cafe serves up coffee, teas and troll-themed candy.javascript:false

Unofficial Toy and Plastic Brick Museum

4597 Noble St., Bellaire

This museum is dedicated to all things LEGO and contains more than 10 million bricks. There’s an underwater display, Star Wars sets and something new each year.

Worden’s Ledges

Hinkley Reservation

A hike along the Worden’s Ledges Loop Trail in the Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation reveals dozens of carvings in the sides of moss-covered sandstone. Noble Stuart carved faces, a ship and even a sphinx during the 1940s.

World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock

Take a drive to the village of Sugarcreek. The world’s largest cuckoo clock is at the center of Swiss Village. The bird pops out and the polka music plays every half hour from April through November. While in the area, pick up some baked goods and do a little shopping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments

chopper 1
3d ago

Ohio caverns, the Golden lamb in, in Lebanon Ohio. The field of corn in Dublin, not worth seeing. The above are a must see.

Reply(1)
3
