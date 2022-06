The Umbrella Academy season 3 was an absolute hit, so will we see The Umbrella Academy season 4 on the horizon?. The Hargreeves have saved the world once again from eternal damnation and are poised to live a normal life, or as normal as life can get for a member of The Umbrella Academy. The ending of the third season, though, showed us that the siblings still have so much to face, and this is a great indicator that The Umbrella Academy season 4 is bound to happen. There is still no news or confirmation about the next season, but we are hoping that the fourth one is on the way.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO