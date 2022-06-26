Readers respond: Charter reform details needed

Thank you for again reminding us about the importance of Portland City Charter reform. (“Editorial: Measure to change Portland city government needs to prove its viability,” June 19) With all due respect for the citizen commission charged with this work, your editorial points...
City Commissioner Mingus Mapps launched a political action committee last fall explicitly to promote charter reform. WW has learned that Mapps has reversed course, and he says the PAC he formed now plans to air criticisms of a charter reform measure set to appear on the November ballot. The Charter...
The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade threatens the health and well-being of women and children. (“Roe v. Wade decision: Supreme Court overturns, says states can ban abortion,” June 24) This ruling will disproportionately affect women and girls who are already vulnerable. If we really want...
Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation have been visiting, questioning and pressuring leaders at the Bureau of Indian Education for years, seeking answers and accountability for Chemawa Indian School — one of a few boarding schools for Native American students still run directly by the federal government. The latest inquiry in this effort is a close look at the school’s finances by the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General.
As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of Immigration Customs Enforcement, pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
The Clark County Council has signed off on a report and model for vacant property in the county which eventually will help the county make changes as it plans for growth. During its June 21 meeting, the county council voted 3-2 to approve a Buildable Lands Report and Vacant Buildable Lands Model. The process to create the report and model played out through a monthslong hearing, which finally concluded earlier this month.
I’m writing to address claims in a recent op-ed about a lawsuit filed by Portland General Electric (“PGE should drop effort to condemn land near Willamette Falls,” June 15). For over 130 years, PGE has operated a hydropower plant and dam spanning Willamette Falls. Federal regulators license all of our hydro projects, establishing boundaries around them, including upstream and downstream areas. Regulators impose rules and laws to those boundaries, including fish passage and public safety. Safety is PGE’s top priority, especially at Willamette Falls, one of the most powerful waterfalls in the U.S., where rapidly changing water conditions can jeopardize people’s lives.
Although I thank you for your continued coverage of gay pride in Portland, as a gay man I feel obliged to speak up as one of numerous individuals who feel misrepresented by official commercialized gay leaders. As Pride has become culturally trendy, the gay community seems to have lost its way. AIDS activists, for instance, too often represent their Big Pharma funders, and gay culture, from film festivals to gay choirs, is a wild tapestry of corporate media sponsorship. Even drag performance - once a subversive, cutting-edge practice - is a cultural staple of cable television. Portland’s Pride exhibition this year went so far as checking vaccine passports, unaware of the dark history of civil liberties being curtailed by positive HIV tests.
Abortion could become a major issue in the race for Oregon governor, where two pro-choice candidates — Democrat Tina Kotek and non-affiliated Betsy Johnson — are facing right-to-life Republican Christine Drazan.
The independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign expands on the quip in light of a New York Times story.{img:338505}A candidate for Oregon governor has a new moniker for the state's most populous city: "the city of roaches." Gubernatorial candidate and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson made the comment to a New York Times journalist, referring to Portland's battle with homelessness and crime. Her statements appeared in a June 28 newsletter that explored Oregon's political landscape as a barometer of potential Democratic losses nationwide. The newsletter included an interview with Johnson. "You can see the deterioration of the beautiful City...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Maura White, Executive Director of Mother + Child Education Center in the Hollywood District, spent Monday morning surveying the damage to her nonprofit's building following destructive demonstrations over the weekend. "We had really pretty windows," she said. "They smashed out the windows. Our brand new screen...
Seventy-eight percent of Southwest Washington citizen’s top priority for the Interstate 5 Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) project is reducing traffic congestion and saving time. Overall, 70% of Portland metro area citizens have the same priority. Yet, the planners and key oversight committees appear to be on the verge of approving a project that fails to deliver what the people need and want.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s popular ice cream company Salt & Straw is voicing its concern after the overturning of Roe v Wade. “We are deeply disappointed and devastated over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. We know from experience that these types of restrictions put women’s health at great risk and we must act to protect the health and well-being of our team - and every woman in this country. As of today, Salt & Straw will reimburse travel expenses for all team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The safety of our team is, and has always been, our top priority and we remain committed to protecting their right to access the care they need.”
Just saw your column [”Why Can’t Clackamas County Just Sticker Over Those Blurry Bar Codes?” WW, June 8] and, unfortunately, found your email [asking about this] in my spam folder. We’re starting to get questions about the sticker idea, and I’m concerned that misinformation is spreading. Would you consider writing an update? —Ben Morris, Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
'We want people to remember that it could have been anyone '. and we want actual material change,' said Kimberly Suh.Students at Whitford Middle School organized a walkout on Tuesday, June 14, in protest of gun violence in schools across the U.S. After the May 24 shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, a group of seventh-graders decided to take action. They were tired of seeing kids being killed by guns in schools, they were tired of active shooter drills, and they were tired of not seeing legislators change gun laws in response to mass shootings....
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Once an industrial area, home to paper mills and contaminated water, the Vancouver Waterfront is now quite a destination. A park offers views of the Columbia River, with new restaurants, shopping and hotels opening at a rapid pace. On a beautiful summer afternoon, the area was...
Two months ago, three Portland-area officials up for reelection in the May primary convened an “emergency meeting” to discuss using a portion of the Metro-owned Expo Center as a “safe parking” site for houseless Portlanders living in RVs or cars. They revived a year of discussions between the city and the regional planning agency Metro.
